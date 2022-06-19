Results Archive
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Overall Results
  1. Ricky Russell
  2. Grant Baylor
  3. Jordan Ashburn
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ryder Lafferty
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Ruy Barbosa
MXGP of
Monster Energy France
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Thibault Benistant
Motocross
Thunder Valley
450 Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Levi Kitchen
MXGP of
Germany
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Jorge Prado
MX2 Results
  1. Thibault Benistant
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Mikkel Haarup
Motocross
High Point
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Jo Shimoda
Watch: High Point National Highlights

June 19, 2022 4:30pm

Jett Lawrence claimed his fourth consecutive overall win to start the season ahead of Hunter Lawrence and Jo Shimoda. In the premier class, Eli Tomac claimed his maiden Pro Motocross win with the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team, the 28th 450 Class overall win of his career. Chase Sexton and Jason Anderson rounded out the 450 Class overall podium.

Watch the full highlights from the fourth round High Point National in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania.

450 Class Overall Results

Motocross

High Point - 450

June 18, 2022
High Point Raceway
Mt. Morris, PA United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1Eli Tomac
Eli Tomac		 Cortez, CO United States United States2 - 1 Yamaha YZ450F
2Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States United States1 - 2 Honda CRF450R
3Jason Anderson Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States United States3 - 5 KAW KX450SR
4Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany Germany7 - 3 Honda CRF450R
5Ryan Dungey Ryan Dungey Belle Plaine, MN United States United States6 - 4 KTM 450 SX-F
250 Class Overall Results

Motocross

High Point - 250

June 18, 2022
High Point Raceway
Mt. Morris, PA United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia Australia2 - 1 Honda CRF250R
2Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia Australia1 - 2 Honda CRF250R
3Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan Japan3 - 5 Kawasaki KX250F
4Michael Mosiman Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States United States5 - 4 GasGas MC 250F
5Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States United States8 - 3 Yamaha YZ250F
