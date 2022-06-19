Watch: High Point National Highlights
June 19, 2022 4:30pm
Jett Lawrence claimed his fourth consecutive overall win to start the season ahead of Hunter Lawrence and Jo Shimoda. In the premier class, Eli Tomac claimed his maiden Pro Motocross win with the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team, the 28th 450 Class overall win of his career. Chase Sexton and Jason Anderson rounded out the 450 Class overall podium.
Watch the full highlights from the fourth round High Point National in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania.
450 Class Overall Results
Motocross
High Point - 450June 18, 2022
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|
Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO United States
|2 - 1
|Yamaha YZ450F
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL United States
|1 - 2
|Honda CRF450R
|3
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM United States
|3 - 5
|KAW KX450SR
|4
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt Germany
|7 - 3
|Honda CRF450R
|5
|Ryan Dungey
|Belle Plaine, MN United States
|6 - 4
|KTM 450 SX-F
250 Class Overall Results
Motocross
High Point - 250June 18, 2022
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough Australia
|2 - 1
|Honda CRF250R
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough Australia
|1 - 2
|Honda CRF250R
|3
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka Japan
|3 - 5
|Kawasaki KX250F
|4
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA United States
|5 - 4
|GasGas MC 250F
|5
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States
|8 - 3
|Yamaha YZ250F