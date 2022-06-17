The fourth round of the 12-round Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place on Saturday, June 18, at the High Point Raceway in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania.

Streaming can be accomplished with MAVTV Plus. New subscribers to MAVTV Plus can use discount code PROMX50 to receive 50 percent off your first month subscription (Valid until 6/29/22)]. Three motos will be broadcast live on NBC.

Questions or concerns with your account? Email racehelp@mavtv.com.

A live broadcast of qualifying will start at 10 a.m. local time on MAVTV Plus, as action kicks off in the morning at 10 a.m. EDT/7 a.m. PDT.

Note, the qualifying broadcast for the fourth round will also be live streamed for free on the Pro Motocross (American Motocross) YouTube channel.

MAVTV and MAVTV Plus will carry live coverage of the first motos starting at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT, followed by the first 450 Class moto at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT.

Remember, each week, TV play-by-play commentator Jason Weigandt will be joined by a former champion as the color commentator. This weekend, Broc Glover will serve as TV color commentator for the High Point National.

The Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series will have another weekend off as the series will be back in action for the ninth round Snowshoe GNCC at the Snowshoe Mountain Resort on June 25 and 26.

The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) also has a weekend off as they will return to action for the 12th round MXGP of Indonesia on June 25 and 26.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship