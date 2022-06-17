Results Archive
How to Watch: High Point

How to Watch High Point

June 17, 2022 10:45am
by:

The fourth round of the 12-round Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place on Saturday, June 18, at the High Point Raceway in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania.

Streaming can be accomplished with MAVTV Plus. New subscribers to MAVTV Plus can use discount code PROMX50 to receive 50 percent off your first month subscription (Valid until 6/29/22)]. Three motos will be broadcast live on NBC.

Questions or concerns with your account? Email racehelp@mavtv.com.

A live broadcast of qualifying will start at 10 a.m. local time on MAVTV Plus, as action kicks off in the morning at 10 a.m. EDT/7 a.m. PDT.

Note, the qualifying broadcast for the fourth round will also be live streamed for free on the Pro Motocross (American Motocross) YouTube channel.

MAVTV and MAVTV Plus will carry live coverage of the first motos starting at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT, followed by the first 450 Class moto at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT.

Remember, each week, TV play-by-play commentator Jason Weigandt will be joined by a former champion as the color commentator. This weekend, Broc Glover will serve as TV color commentator for the High Point National.

The Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series will have another weekend off as the series will be back in action for the ninth round Snowshoe GNCC at the Snowshoe Mountain Resort on June 25 and 26.

The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) also has a weekend off as they will return to action for the 12th round MXGP of Indonesia on June 25 and 26.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

  • Motocross

    High Point

     Saturday, June 18
    High Point Raceway
    Mt. Morris, PA US United States
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      June 18 - 10:00 AM
      mav-tv-plus
    • 250 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      June 18 - 1:00 PM
      mav-tv
    • 250 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      June 18 - 1:00 PM
      mav-tv-plus
    • 450 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      June 18 - 2:00 PM
      mav-tv
    • 450 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      June 18 - 2:00 PM
      mav-tv-plus
    • 250 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      June 18 - 3:00 PM
      mav-tv
    • 250 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      June 18 - 3:00 PM
      mav-tv-plus
    • 450 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      June 18 - 4:00 PM
      mav-tv-plus
    • 450 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      June 18 - 4:00 PM
      mav-tv
Motocross TV Schedule
The High Point National broadcast schedule
The High Point National broadcast schedule MX Sports

2022 Standings

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

450 Class

Motocross

450 Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States133
2Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany128
3Eli Tomac
Cortez, CO United States120
4Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States111
5Christian Craig Temecula, CA United States92
Full Standings

250 Class

Motocross

250 Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia139
2Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia127
3Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan101
4Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States100
5Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States100
Full Standings

Other Links

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

General

Motocross Live Timing

2022 AMA Numbers

High Point National

High Point National Race Center

High Point National Injury Report

450 Class Entry List

Motocross

High Point - 450 Entry List

June 18, 2022
High Point Raceway
Mt. Morris, PA United States
NumberRider Hometown Bike
3Eli Tomac
Cortez, CO United States Yamaha YZ450F
5Ryan Dungey Belle Plaine, MN United States KTM 450 SX-F
7Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F
12Shane McElrath Canton, NC United States Husqvarna FC 450
17Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA United States KAW KX450SR
Complete Entry List

250 Class Entry List

Motocross

High Point - 250 Entry List

June 18, 2022
High Point Raceway
Mt. Morris, PA United States
NumberRider Hometown Bike
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
24R.J. Hampshire
Hudson, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250
29Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States GasGas MC 250F
30Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan Kawasaki KX250F
32Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ250F
Complete Entry List

Other Info

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

High Point Raceway
218 Taylortown Rd
Mt Morris, PA 15349

Practice & Qualifying — 10 a.m. EDT/7 a.m. PDT
Motos — 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT

Tickets

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Ticket information for the High Point National.

Track Map

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

2022 High Point National fan map
2022 High Point National fan map MX Sports

Animated Track Map

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Race Day Schedule

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

High Point National Race Day Schedule | June 18

*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania.

2022 High Point National weekend schedule
2022 High Point National weekend schedule MX Sports

