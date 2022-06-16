Results Archive
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Overall Results
  1. Ricky Russell
  2. Grant Baylor
  3. Jordan Ashburn
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ryder Lafferty
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Ruy Barbosa
Motocross
Hangtown
450 Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Eli Tomac
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Hunter Lawrence
MXGP of
Monster Energy France
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Thibault Benistant
Motocross
Thunder Valley
450 Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Levi Kitchen
MXGP of
Germany
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Jorge Prado
MX2 Results
  1. Thibault Benistant
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Mikkel Haarup
Upcoming
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 18
Upcoming
GNCC
Snowshoe
Sat Jun 25
Upcoming
MXGP of
Indonesia
Sun Jun 26
Upcoming
Australian MX
Maitland
Sun Jun 26
Broc Glover to Serve as TV Color Commentator for High Point National

June 16, 2022 2:20pm | by:
Broc Glover to Serve as TV Color Commentator for High Point National

This year for the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship TV broadcast, there are several big changes. First off, the motos will be broadcast live on MAVTV or streamed on MAVTV Plus. [Note, check out the following code for a discount: New subscribers to MAVTV Plus can use discount code PROMX50 to receive 50 percent off your first month subscription (Valid until 6/29/22)]. Three motos will be broadcast live on NBC.]

The second big change will be the TV broadcast crew. Racer X’s own Jason Weigandt will continue to serve as the play-by-play host, but he will be joined by former champions throughout the summer, who will serve as the color commentators, as stated in a press release by MX Sports in mid-May.

So, for the fourth round High Point National this weekend, Weigandt will be joined in the TV broadcast booth by three-time 125 Class (1977, 1978, and 1979) and thee-time 500 Class Champion (1981, 1983, and 1985) Broc Glover once again. Glover announced with Weigandt during the second-round Hangtown Motocross Classic and will return to the booth again this weekend. 

Coverage of qualifying will also be streamed live, with additional viewing available through the @AmericanMotocross YouTube channel, beginning at 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET.

Check out the broadcast schedule for the fourth round below and click here to check out the full Pro Motocross broadcast schedule

  • Motocross

    High Point

     Saturday, June 18
    High Point Raceway
    Mt. Morris, PA US United States
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      June 18 - 10:00 AM
      mav-tv-plus
    • 250 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      June 18 - 1:00 PM
      mav-tv
    • 450 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      June 18 - 2:00 PM
      mav-tv
    • 250 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      June 18 - 3:00 PM
      mav-tv
    • 450 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      June 18 - 4:00 PM
      mav-tv-plus
