News recently broke of Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing signing Jordon Smith for the 2023 season. The signing marks a new beginning for Smith, who’s won races and been in championship scenarios in the past, but as of late, hasn’t found himself in these situations. After race wins and fighting for championships with the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM team for a three years, Smith raced for Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki in 2020 and 2021 but both seasons ended early due to injury. He raced the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship with the Australian-based Fire Power Honda Racing team, finishing sixth in the 250SX East Region. Well, now he’s back on factory equipment and is looking to get back to where he once belonged. We spoke with him on Tuesday following his first outing on his new machine.
Racer X: Jordon what’s up, how are you?
Jordon Smith: Not much, just got done riding. First day on the bike.
First day on the bike! Congrats on getting that Star ride, by the way.
Thank you.
It almost seemed to come out of nowhere. Has it been a long time coming?
Not super long, but toward the end of the supercross season with a couple rounds to go. That’s when we started talking, so it’s been a couple months.
What are the terms of the deal, in terms of MX/SX, and for how long?
It starts in 2023 and it’s SX and MX, with a second-year option on it.
You rode the bike today. How was it?
It was good! I haven’t touched a dirt bike since Salt Lake so I was rusty. It’s hot down here [at the GOAT Farm] too. The bike was great and it’s really fast, obviously. I’m just trying to get comfortable riding again. It’s been a long time since I’ve ridden in the heat and during the outdoor season. It’s going to take some time to get back used to that.
What does it mean for you to be back on factory equipment?
It feels really good. I had a few rough years with injuries that seemed like they didn’t want to heal. I’m not going to sit here and make excuses by any means, but there were times when I didn’t know if I’d be able to ride a dirt bike again at the level I needed to. It’s tough. A lot of people don’t lose a factory ride and get it back. I put a lot of hard work in over the last year, so to earn that ride again feels great. I’m really grateful, and happy for the opportunity that Bobby [Regan] and the team are giving me. I’m going to give it everything I got.
Being a guy with a few years under your belt now, do you have an idea of how you might approach things differently this time around?
Yes and no. I’ve been at MTF [Millsaps Training Facility] my entire career so I’m making a huge adjustment by going over to The Farm. I’ll be training with Swanie [Gareth Swanepoel] and all the guys on the team, so that’s going to be a big adjustment that I’m excited for. I’m extremely grateful for everything MTF has done for me, and I wouldn’t be where I’m at today without it. And the Star guys go to MTF to ride once every couple weeks anyway, so I’m not going away completely. But it’s a big change and it’s going to be the first time in my career. There are definitely things with chasing settings too, that I’ve learned to just ride it. I’m going to listen to what they say. They have a great program, obviously, and their guys are winning. I’m going to jump in that program and do the same thing.
What are the chances of you being at any nationals later this summer?
As of right now I’m not planning on doing any, but we’ll see. Guys get hurt sometimes and I’m going to try to be ready. I have a long way to go before I’m ready to show up at the races though. The boys were smoking me today! But if the opportunity comes, I’d like to do a couple outdoor rounds this summer.
The standard at Star is high. Is that intimidating or is it motivating?
I think it’s more motivating. I’ve had lots of success and downfalls in my career. You don’t necessarily expect heartbreak, but I know how it feels so I’m not scared of that. I’m motivated to get in the program and really start putting in the work. I want to get on the bike and see where it takes me.
Does it feel like you’re turning the page on a new chapter, or entering a new stage in life? You’re a little older, you’re back on factory equipment, and you’ve even got a baby on the way.
Yeah, it’s a little different. Like I said, it’s been a rough couple years for me. Having a good, solid supercross season this year was good. Being on the Fire Power Honda team gave me the option to grow and get back into it, and that was amazing. I’m super grateful and thankful for that. And after this year, making it through the season healthy with relatively good results, not great but good, I’m trying to turn that page. I’m back on a factory team now, and not only a factory team, but the best one out there. Training with all these fast guys every day is going to be able to help take me to a new level and I’m excited.
Talk a little bit about your goals for 2023. Are you thinking championship? Podiums? Race wins?
Well it’s been a while since I’ve been on the podium, but I feel like I have speed. Star doesn’t hire anyone they don’t think can win, so the goal is to win and be solid every weekend and see where it takes us.