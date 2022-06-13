Fernandez meanwhile was looking to fight back and take his lost position from Vlaanderen who immediately went defensive to keep the Honda rider at bay.

In the end there was not big changes inside the top 10 as Seewer claimed his second race victory of the season. Gajser crossed the line in second ahead of Prado, Vlaanderen and Fernandez.

A 1-2 result gave Gajser the upper hand as he took his seventh overall victory of the season ahead of Seewer who made it two podiums on the bounce with second overall ahead of Prado who was third.

With Renaux out of the GP, Gajser now holds a 99-point lead in the championship standings ahead of Seewer and Prado who both move up.

Tim Gajser: “It was a really positive weekend; I was feeling great on the track. Yes I won today and also the starts were improving so super happy. First race, I took the Fox Holeshot, made a little gap and controlled the race. The second one I didn’t have the best start, I had to pass a couple of guys and then I was behind Jeremy who was riding really good and had good pace, so I just settled for second… I’m looking forward to Indonesia.”

Jeremy Seewer: “In the first race I felt frustrated because I couldn’t get Pauls, I tried a couple of laps. In the second race, I knew I needed a good start and finally I got my first Fox Holeshot of the year. I mean, I’m a good starter but this year I just haven’t managed to bring it around the first corner, but now I did and yeah. This was one of my best rides so far this season and I feel confident, had good rhythm, felt amazing on my bike and my fitness is good, so super happy, especially because Tim was super strong all weekend, I think he won every single session apart from that second race. That feels good and now we keep going."

Jorge Prado: “Let’s say it was an ok weekend. After the first race I didn’t expect to be on the box, so it’s not too bad. Riding yesterday was okay, but today I didn’t feel so good on the track. I didn't have so much speed and I was struggling a little bit. But I worked a lot in the second race to get third, I feel we made some steps in the in the right direction, but I feel like we still need to improve in many others. Especially on tracks like this. I am not performing like these two guys next to me, I really tried to stick with them, but they were riding too fast for me. The middle of the race I had good pace but not enough to get a victory, so I just need to work more, get better and that's reality.”

