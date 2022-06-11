Race Day Feed: Thunder Valley

250 Moto One

Levi Kitchen kicked things off by blasting out of the gate, skating around the first turn, and crossing the holeshot line first. From that point Kitchen actually started checking out. Behind him Jett Lawrence briefly battled with Stilez Robertson, but Lawrence didn’t take long to take the spot and go after Justin Cooper in second. Lawrence got Cooper about five minutes in, and from this point things mellowed a bit, with not much happening in the top six. If you wanted to see a battle you’d have to wait for Nick Romano and Jalek Swoll to come around as they battled for seventh. Swoll was all over Romano for several laps, poking his front wheel in here and there and looking for any place to make a move. Romano hung tough for quite a while though, until Swoll was able to get by. Romano then messed up an uphill roller section and lost some time and just like that, Swoll was gone.

At roughly the halfway point Kitchen still had about five seconds over Jett Lawrence. Several spots back though Hunter Lawrence was starting to get going and was applying heaving pressure to Robertson, who was having a great race. Time after time Lawrence tried to sniff out a move, but Robertson just kept shutting him down. Lawrence was finally able to take away Robertson’s line, but credit to Robertson for putting in such a solid effort. Next target up for Hunter was Seth Hammaker, who was also having a fantastic moto. Hunter closed the gap on Hammaker, but Hammaker was able to momentarily stretch it back out. Hunter wouldn’t be denied, however, and was able to eventually make the move on Hammaker for fourth.

Up front Kitchen wasn’t faltering one bit. In fact, he was somehow getting even faster, and with just a few minutes left he had almost eight seconds on Jett Lawrence in second. At that point the race was all but over, and all Kitchen had to do was manage the moto and bring it home for his first moto win as a pro, which he did. What an incredible performance from Kitchen, who took the holeshot and led this thing wire to wire, beating Jett Lawrence by over nine seconds. Making the win even more amazing is the fact that Kitchen is sick, and even said afterward he considered not even racing today!

Fastest qualifier, Michael Mosiman, was charging forward in this one after going down early and having to come from way, way back. He made it up to ninth, but unfortunately had more trouble out of view and lost dropped back 13th. Max Vohland had some issues as well, we think bike problems, and was fortieth.