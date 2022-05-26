Joey Savatgy Out for Fox Raceway 1 National
In a late turn of events just before the opening round of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross this weekend, Monster Energy Kawasaki announced that Joey Savatgy will miss the opener. Savatgy was announced as the fill-in for the injured Adam Cianciarulo for Kawasaki this summer but Savatgy himself has still been recovering from a knee injury sustained in Monster Energy AMA Supercross and it appears he will need just a bit more time to be fully prepared.
Kawasaki did not state an official timetable for Savatgy's return but rather said they are happy with the progress of Savatgy thus far and will look to line up on the gate "soon".
Also of note, Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki rider Jett Reynolds will not be racing this weekend either as Reynolds works back into form after breaking his hand during press day for the Minneapolis Supercross. The team stated they are working with Reynold's to return to the starting gate some time this summer.