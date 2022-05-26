Results Archive
MXGP of
Sardegna
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Calvin Vlaanderen
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
GNCC
The John Penton
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Josh Strang
  2. Ricky Russell
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Cody J Barnes
  2. Ryder Lafferty
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway 1
Sat May 28
Articles
Upcoming
Australian SX
Gillman
Sun May 29
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Spain
Sun May 29
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Sat Jun 4
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown
Sat Jun 4
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Monster Energy France
Sun Jun 5
Articles
Full Schedule

Joey Savatgy Out for Fox Raceway 1 National

May 26, 2022 1:05pm | by:
Joey Savatgy Out for Fox Raceway 1 National

In a late turn of events just before the opening round of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross this weekend, Monster Energy Kawasaki announced that Joey Savatgy will miss the opener. Savatgy was announced as the fill-in for the injured Adam Cianciarulo for Kawasaki this summer but Savatgy himself has still been recovering from a knee injury sustained in Monster Energy AMA Supercross and it appears he will need just a bit more time to be fully prepared.

Kawasaki did not state an official timetable for Savatgy's return but rather said they are happy with the progress of Savatgy thus far and will look to line up on the gate "soon".

  • Joey Savatgy Spencer Owens
Also of note, Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki rider Jett Reynolds will not be racing this weekend either as Reynolds works back into form after breaking his hand during press day for the Minneapolis Supercross. The team stated they are working with Reynold's to return to the starting gate some time this summer. 

