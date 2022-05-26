Joey Savatgy Out for Fox Raceway 1 National

In a late turn of events just before the opening round of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross this weekend, Monster Energy Kawasaki announced that Joey Savatgy will miss the opener. Savatgy was announced as the fill-in for the injured Adam Cianciarulo for Kawasaki this summer but Savatgy himself has still been recovering from a knee injury sustained in Monster Energy AMA Supercross and it appears he will need just a bit more time to be fully prepared.

Kawasaki did not state an official timetable for Savatgy's return but rather said they are happy with the progress of Savatgy thus far and will look to line up on the gate "soon".