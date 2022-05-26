We. Are. Back! The Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship kicks off this weekend at southern California’s Fox Raceway. After a much-needed break, the motocross world will reconvene and begin 12 rounds of fun and excitement. Lucas Oil Pro Motocross is the enthusiast’s series and much more applicable to what the viewer does on a weekly basis. It’s also a brutal, torturous affair for riders, much more demanding than supercross could ever be. Temperatures and conditions ask more than some can give but make no mistake, everyone will be tested at some point this summer.
Dirty Little Secrets
This round is notorious for being heavily watered on Saturday morning. It’s a necessary evil as the sun will do its worst by the end of the day. Without the morning’s overkill, it would be a dustbowl of epic proportions by 4 p.m. local. That still wreaks havoc on the morning qualifying sessions as riders have to absolutely send it into less-than-ideal conditions.
As those ruts dry throughout the day, the track only gets trickier. The established lines will harden and become less forgiving. Cross rutting in the morning can be navigated without disaster but that same mistake in the second moto could prove to be the end of your moto. Line selection will be vital and those that are willing to look at the track with fresh eyes will be rewarded. The same line that worked on lap two of the first moto may be a blown out, jagged rut by moto two. Staying aware as the track morphs is a key race craft technique anytime such a drastic change occurs from morning to afternoon.
Who’s Hot
Jason Anderson is coming off a scorching hot end to the Monster Energy AMA Supercross season and riding high on confidence. He hasn’t ever been the man to beat in Lucas Oil Pro Motocross, but I would bet he’s looking to change that.
Dylan Ferrandis is your defending champion and should be very prepared. His premature ending to SX was a deliberate effort to come into this series firing on all cylinders.
Ken Roczen might be an unlikely name to be in this category, but I believe he is at full force. The time off always does wonders for the #94 and there’s something about these early rounds that works for him.
Style check!
Hunter Lawrence is in the best position he’s likely ever been in. He was third last year in this series, is coming off his best ever SX series, and knows his rivals well (shares DNA with the toughest of them).
Jett Lawrence is your defending champ of this series, won his first ever SX title this season, and looks to be the favorite yet again this summer. His ankle setback at SLC is really the only question you could have about the likeable Aussie.
I’m going to put Eli Tomac here but I’m only half-hearted in doing so. Eli was incredible all season and should be awesome this summer, too. I am a bit concerned with his knee and also managing the “supercross hangover” but he deserves to be here.
Who’s Not
Jeffrey Herlings was the name that every race fan on earth wanted to see on this week’s entry list. Unfortunately, he isn’t ready yet and will instead may rejoin MXGP sometime soon.
Cooper Webb will miss the 2022 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross season and looks to be going SX only for 2023. Webb will go into hibernation mode before a Hellish transformation this off-season.
Bold Predictions
Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing pushes all-in, hiring 73 percent of the combined field for Saturday’s racing.
Ryan Dungey follows up his top five finish on Saturday with a Vet Pro appearance on Sunday at Glen Helen. He finishes second to Mike Brown.
I find a whole new group of riders to curse after my PulpMX Fantasy team crumbles.
If you watch closely, you’ll see my eyes watering every time I am forced to mention the name of this weekend’s venue.
Red Bull KTM announces a new partnership with AARP to celebrate the return of Tony Cairoli and Ryan Dungey.
My Picks
250
Jett Lawrence
Hunter Lawrence
Justin Cooper