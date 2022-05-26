We. Are. Back! The Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship kicks off this weekend at southern California’s Fox Raceway. After a much-needed break, the motocross world will reconvene and begin 12 rounds of fun and excitement. Lucas Oil Pro Motocross is the enthusiast’s series and much more applicable to what the viewer does on a weekly basis. It’s also a brutal, torturous affair for riders, much more demanding than supercross could ever be. Temperatures and conditions ask more than some can give but make no mistake, everyone will be tested at some point this summer.

Dirty Little Secrets

This round is notorious for being heavily watered on Saturday morning. It’s a necessary evil as the sun will do its worst by the end of the day. Without the morning’s overkill, it would be a dustbowl of epic proportions by 4 p.m. local. That still wreaks havoc on the morning qualifying sessions as riders have to absolutely send it into less-than-ideal conditions.

As those ruts dry throughout the day, the track only gets trickier. The established lines will harden and become less forgiving. Cross rutting in the morning can be navigated without disaster but that same mistake in the second moto could prove to be the end of your moto. Line selection will be vital and those that are willing to look at the track with fresh eyes will be rewarded. The same line that worked on lap two of the first moto may be a blown out, jagged rut by moto two. Staying aware as the track morphs is a key race craft technique anytime such a drastic change occurs from morning to afternoon.