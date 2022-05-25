Why did Ryan Dungey come back? How are Eli Tomac, Dylan Ferrandis, and Ken Roczen feeling? Many, many questions were asked and answered during the preseason media conference for the 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, hosted by Jason Weigandt. The riders included 250 Class contenders Jett Lawrence, Hunter Lawrence, RJ Hampshire, Jo Shimoda, Michael Mosiman, Max Vohland, and Derek Drake, and the 450 riders consisted of Dylan Ferrandis, Eli Tomac, Ryan Dungey, Tony Cairoli, Ken Roczen, Shane McElrath, Aaron Plessinger, and Brandon Hartranft. Enjoy an hour of chatting with the riders before the season begins this Saturday in California.

