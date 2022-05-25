Is there a fee to join? I've noticed on your Instagram page that sometimes you will draw a name and pay a rider's entry fee or give them gas money. Where does that money come from?

There is no fee to join. We don't really have official sponsors. I don't make a dime on this. It's not about that. I'll have a $1000 t-shirt bill in a few days and I just give those away. It's a labor of love for me. There have been people that want to help financially instead of offering a place to stay or such. They may throw in a couple hundred bucks and that's been amazing. A few years ago, a friend of mine that was the general manager at a building supply company, Westside Building Materials in Oakland, CA, and the following year, San Luis Obispo Painting, agreed to cover the entry fee at each round. From there, other people came on board. Andy Gregg at Guts Racing and Eric Phipps at Works Connection got involved by helping with a $100 gas card. Most of the money comes from just regular guys like you and me. All that money goes back to the riders that sign up on the website. We do an entry fee reimbursement every week and try to have two or three $100 drawings on top of that. If a business contributes I try to get them some mileage by letting them do the drawing on their social if they want. I can't believe how many people that have never met me are willing to send me money and support guys they’ve never met.

What's the reception been from the riders and supporters?

As you can imagine the riders are blown away. One privateer, Brent Rouse, told me when I walked up to him at PIR (the big local race in Portland before Washougal), “Everyone knows who you are. You're the guy that gives us money.” Word eventually gets around, but not as fast as I would have thought. You'd think I'd be getting flooded with people signing up. The riders who are signed up are stoked. Even if it's only $100, they are happy. The supporters are just happy to be involved. It's a fun thing. We've been helping guys like Kevin Moranz from the beginning.

What are the plans for this coming 2022 season?

Right now we're trying to build momentum again. I've been reaching out to people that have helped in the past and they are starting to come back onboard. It's not as big as it was the last time we did this before Covid, but I have a feeling it will get there. We would love to get some support from gear companies such as Fly, FXR, and others to donate signed jerseys that we could auction off and then use that money to give back to the privateers. This year O'Neal Racing gave us two Dean Wilson sublimated jerseys as well as a Hunter Sayles and a Justin Hill jersey that we will be auctioning off on eBay in a couple weeks. From the money we get from those auctions we then turn around and give that money back to the privateers in our weekly $100 drawings. Those kinds of things would be very helpful without having to just give us money from their budget.

If you want to know more, visit www.PrivateerLife.Mx. You can also follow them on Instagram and Twitter at @PrivateerLife.mx

Main image: Kevin Moranz by Align Media