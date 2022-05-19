Results Archive
GNCC
Hoosier
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Trevor Bollinger
  3. Josh Toth
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Lyndon Snodgrass
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Pierce Brown
Full Results
MXGP of
Italy
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Maxime Renaux
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Stephen Rubini
Full Results
MXGP of
Sardegna
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Calvin Vlaanderen
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
The John Penton
Sat May 21
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway 1
Sat May 28
Articles
Upcoming
Australian SX
Gillman
Sun May 29
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Spain
Sun May 29
Articles
Full Schedule

Weege Show: MX Preview and JB10 Shootout Review with DC and Weltin

May 19, 2022 3:25pm | by:

Special Diamond Director's Cut Edition of the Weege Show, presented by Race Tech Gold Valves Jason Weigandt was supposed to go to Riverside Raceway in Iowa over the weekend for the Justin Brayton Shootout, but he had to get ACL surgery. In jumped Davey Coombs! DC went to the race and shares his stories and photos from the weekend, and then Weigandt calls up Marshal Weltin, who won the big money races at the event and hauled in $4,100 for his efforts. Marsh also talks about his privateer effort in supecross and motocross this year. Plus, Weigandt and DC rap about the 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship and the new TV package and announcers with MAVTV and MAVTV Plus.

Go to promotocross.com/watch for all the info at a glance. For MAVTV Plus streaming: use discount code PROMX10 for $10 USD off your Annual subscription (Valid until 5/29/22) OR discount code PROMX50 to receive 50% off your first month subscription (Valid until 6/29/22).

Read Now
July 2022 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The July 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now