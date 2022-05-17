The MAVTV+ 50-Day Countdown to the 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship hits 2010, as we go over each year of the series’ history, beginning with 1972. The 2010 season would feel the winds of change, which started off as a gentle breeze in Anaheim, and increase in strength throughout the year to the point where the entire landscape of the sport had been rearranged. It shouldn’t have come as a huge surprise, however, as the makings of a pivotal season were already in place before the first gate even dropped.

Rising 450 sensation Ryan Villopoto was back from the knee injury that forced him to sit out the 2009 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, Chad Reed was coming into the year on a new team, Monster Energy Kawasaki, James Stewart would be riding Yamaha’s radical, all-new YZ450F, and Ryan Dungey was set to make his debut in the premier class after winning the 250SX West Region title and 250 Pro Motocross Championship.

At the opener in Anaheim Dungey signaled he’d be a force to be reckoned with by giving defending champ James Stewart all he could handle. The two put on an incredible race, with Dungey leading almost the entire time. Stewart would eventually get by him with a few laps to go, and then Dungey crashed while trying to retaliate, but Dungey’s performance that night was a big eye opener. One week later the series would see a big shakeup in Phoenix. First, Stewart got a bad start in his heat race, and crossed lines on a jump and collided with Kyle Partridge. Stewart would suffer a wrist injury but still race the main. There, Stewart and Reed collided. The two found themselves tangled up on the ground, and as Reed tried to free himself it appeared as though he was shoving Stewart. Reed ended up DNF’ing due to a broken hand, but Stewart was able to finish the race. Afterward Stewart angrily stormed the Monster Energy Kawasaki pits looking for Reed, who wasn’t there, and even kicked over Reed’s motorcycle, prompting many a Kaw-tipping joke for the next few weeks. Oh, and Dungey? He won the thing.

It turned out Stewart’s wrist was broken, and he would exit the series after just three races. Just like that, the sport’s two biggest superstars were watching the races from the couch, but that didn’t put a damper on the action, as Dungey and Villopoto went at it hard all season. Things finally reached a fevered pitch in St. Louis, where the Ryans put on a tremendous race. In an uncharacteristic move, Villopoto pulled a blatant takeout move on Dungey, attempting to saw his front wheel completely off, but ended up going down himself. When the two got going again Villopoto crashed spectacularly hard on a jump, sustaining major injuries that would sideline him for the rest of 2010. From that point forward the season belonged to Dungey, and he clinched the championship in his rookie year one week later in a very soft and muddy Seattle. On an interesting side note, Kevin Windham absolutely trounced the field that night on a track that was so loose it barely held together during track walk. One week later he killed everyone again in Salt Lake City, another mess of a race in which actual snow was falling at one point during the main event. Windham, now a 30-something veteran, had the fans completely on his side at this point, and those Seattle and Salt Lake wins, the final two of his supercross career, had the crowd going crazy.

