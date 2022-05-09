Results Archive
Supercross
Denver
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Malcolm Stewart
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Christian Craig
Full Results
Australian MX
Wodonga
Articles
GNCC
Hoosier
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Trevor Bollinger
  3. Josh Toth
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Lyndon Snodgrass
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Pierce Brown
Full Results
MXGP of
Italy
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Maxime Renaux
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Stephen Rubini
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sardegna
Sun May 15
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
The John Penton
Sat May 21
Articles
Full Schedule
Fly Racing Racer X Podcast: Salt Lake City

Fly Racing Racer X Podcast Salt Lake City

May 9, 2022 1:00pm
by:

FLY Racing’s 2022 line continues to push the boundaries of innovation and style. The all new Formula CP helmet offers RHEON technology at an eye popping price. Improvements extend to the EVO and Kinetic lines of gear, following last year’s revolutionary changes to the Lite line. With the market leading Formula helmet revolutionizing brain protection and Zone Pro goggle making its podium debut this year, things have never looked brighter for FLY Racing. Check out the new line at FLYRacing.com and @FLYRACINGUSA on social media.

That’s a wrap on the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season, so Jason Weigandt and Jason Thomas join me to talk about the finale, the PulpMX/Yamaha LCQ Challenge, Justin Barcia’s penalty, Jason Anderson, Nate Thrasher, 2022 250SX West Region Champion Christian Craig, and more.

Listen to the Salt Lake City Supercross review podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App or your local podcast player, or the embed player below.

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy. Must be 18 years of age or older to win.
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
July 2022 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The July 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now