Motorsports Curated: Building Brands (and Giving Away Bikes!)
Back in May of 2020, the world was still locked down, and our sport with it. Supercross riders were competing in empty stadiums. Fans were stuck at home, away from the sounds and the smells of the sport we love. But where the personal connection was cut off, a deeper virtual connection was strengthened; social media had never been more important for both athletes and brands who wanted to stay in touch with the fans. The ones who put together the best, most personal, most authentic accounts and campaigns made huge strides.
Seeing how all this was playing out, and knowing just how much potential there was in their beloved motorsports, young digital marketing pros Albert Garcia and Jon May founded Motorsports Curated to make a real difference. In those two short years, they’ve amassed an astonishing client list that includes Jeremy McGrath, Ricky Carmichael, Eli Tomac, Jeremy “Twitch” Stenberg, Axell Hodges, the whole Deegan family—Hailie, Haiden, Hudson, and Brian—and Ryan Villopoto, alongside the likes of Cody Walker and skateboarder/rallycrosser Bucky Lasek. And the list is growing—their latest campaign is with James “Bubba” Stewart himself. Working with diverse athletes and brands from IndyCar to Baja 1000 to Monster Energy Supercross, they’re expanding their reach daily.
Garcia started his career in the digital space at 19, running Jeremy McGrath’s social media for years while traveling the country on his short-course off-road team. Garcia eventually started his own digital marketing company focusing on motorsports. May, meanwhile, grew up racing go-karts and later cars, also finding his way into the digital marketing world and building up a solid client list. When the two met on a job and started talking shop, they knew they could do something special together, bringing Hollywood-style campaigns to the sports they knew and loved.
It was Stenberg who gave Motorsports Curated its first big shot, and he loved the results. Garcia and May have since worked with 300 different Instagram accounts across the motorsports world and beyond, attracting new followers, fans, and customers along the way. Their work also attracted the attention of marketing wizard Ken Johnson, who has since partnered with the duo on several big campaigns.
Giveaways have become a trademark of the brand, as Garcia and May have shown up on the doorstep of some very lucky winners, who have scored new bikes via the likes of McGrath, Carmichael, the Deegans, and more. (Hit up the Motorsports Curated YouTube channel for videos featuring some very happy surprise winners.)
Motorsports Curated has come a long way in a short time, and they’re growing their brand while helping the sport at the same time. Visit them online at motorsportscurated.com, or if you’re interested in joining up with them, reach out to Albert@motorsportscurated.com or MotorsportsCurated@gmail.com.
