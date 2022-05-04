Results Archive
Exhaust Podcast: American Road Racing Tries a Comeback

Exhaust Podcast American Road Racing Tries a Comeback

May 4, 2022 12:20pm
by:

In this Exhaust podcast, Jason Weigandt riffs on lessons learned from American road racing for motorcycles and how that can apply to motocross and supercross. Weigandt has been getting deeper inside the road racing scene in both MotoAmerica and MotoGP and the story of rises, falls and rises is both intriguing and carries some parallels. Part of the comeback story in the U.S. is the attempt to find other, more popular street bikes and take them to the race track, because sales of traditional sport bikes have dropped way, way off from twenty years ago.

To that end, two racing series, MotoAmerica’s King of the Baggers and Rob Buydos’ Bagger Racing League try to stoke the flames by getting the American V-Twin crowd (Harley people) onto the track. In the meantime, Dorna’s MotoGP Series is pushing MotoAmerica hard to create more U.S. talent, and some of those riders are starting to make their way to Europe now. Weigandt takes you through the ins and outs and then talks to Buydos for more on the Bagger Racing League.

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by YoshimuraLeatt, and OnTrack School.

Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music.

Read Now
