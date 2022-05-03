Budds Creek Motocross Park Hosting First Annual Motorpalooza Event May 13-15
May 3, 2022 11:20am | by: Press Release
Budds Creek Motocross Park, in Mechanicsville, Maryland, is excited to announce the 1st annual Budds Creek Motorpalooza. Our goal is to bring together motor sports enthusiasts of many disciplines, for a fun, festival like event. The Motorpalooza will include motocross racing, supercross racing under the lights, a truck and golf cart show, a street bike meetup, Barbie car racing, food trucks and more. This event is designed to showcase dirt bike racing at our facility to a larger audience. Please join us May 13-15 for the inaugural Motorpalooza!
Visit buddscreek.com for more information.
Main Image by Mitch Kendra