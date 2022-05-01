Results Archive
Supercross
Foxborough
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Marvin Musquin
250SX East Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Pierce Brown
MXGP of
Latvia
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Pauls Jonass
  3. Ruben Fernandez
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Kevin Horgmo
  3. Tom Vialle
Supercross
Denver
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Malcolm Stewart
  3. Marvin Musquin
250SX West Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Christian Craig
Australian MX
Wodonga
GNCC
Hoosier
Sat May 7
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat May 7
MXGP of
Italy
Sun May 8
MXGP of
Sardegna
Sun May 15
Weege Show: Eli Tomac's Full Disclosure on Championship and Injury

May 1, 2022 10:00am | by:

Eli Tomac and his big risk and switch to Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing has paid off. He's Monster Energy AMA Supercross Champion for a second time. After the race Tomac revealed he had "jacked" his knee and had to struggle through Atlanta and Foxborough to get it done, and even didn't have the stuff to win his home race in Denver. Tomac doesn't usually reveal this much info, but championship celebrations have a way of leading to full disclosure. Perhaps Eli staying out of the drama has helped extend his career?

The Weege Show is presented by Race Tech and its fabulous Gold Valves. Also check out the Justin Brayton Shootout at Riverside Raceway in Iowa. https://bit.ly/3F2lTYI on May 12th - 15th. Big purse, awesome dirt, great hang out. Be there!

