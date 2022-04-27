Four

Number of holeshots Eli Tomac has on the year. Foxborough didn’t go well at all—it was a borderline “Weirdo Eli” race, so we’ll move on from there. It was so bad he didn’t stop to give an interview after the main and got fined by the AMA for it. We’ll just talk about how he’s going to clinch in front of his home state fans and nothing says more about Eli’s improved season than him getting four holeshots this year and an average first lap position of 5.1, which is third best in the class. That’s always been something of a bugaboo for him, not necessarily the start but also the first lap timidness. Tomac’s been amazing this year and I predict he’ll pick back up in Denver this weekend.

17.7

Number of average points per race for Marvin Musquin of the Red Bull KTM team. Plus, he’s got that win and also four out of the last five races have seen him on the podium. Really solid season for Marv and he’s 22 points ahead of his teammate Cooper Webb as well. What’s that you say? Webb’s missed a race and has been banged up a bit? Okay, I’ll give you that, but Marv’s got more points per race than Coop, more overall points, a better qualifying position and also, the most important stat: one more win. I’m not saying all this to shit on Coop but to point out that Marv has been by far better than the brass at Red Bull KTM thought he would be when they basically gave him a take or leave it low ball offer for 2022.

Fifth

Position in points for Enzo Lopes of the Club MX team after a come-from-the-back ride at Foxborough that got him a seventh. I help out Lopes a bit with some money and he runs a PulpMX sticker so I’m a bit distraught, as one of the members of “Team Lopes,” that I don’t know what he’s talking about when he put out that he’s got an arm issue that’s been bugging him. He should be keeping his partners and investors in the loop. Either way, “we” will get to the bottom of this. He’s 12 back for third overall in the series and yeah, I don’t think he’ll jump Freckle or Brown in the points without some luck but to me, fifth is a very good finish for a rider riding for free this year.