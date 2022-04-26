In MXGP race two, Jonass took his first Fox Holeshot since Turkey 2019. Fernandez was just behind, with Gajser looking to get a pass on the Spaniard in early as Coldenhoff and Prado followed.

Gajser was able to do just that, as he got himself into second and focused his effort on Jonass. The Slovenian set the fastest lap of the race as he closed the gap down, though Jonass was not going to back down and put up a fight for a solid six laps.

Meanwhile Prado crashed on the second lap and got up again in 17th. He pushed hard to make some passes and could only get back to 13th by the end of the race.

Bogers then passed Fernandez for third, as Fernandez fought to respond immediately, though could not make it happen. Things worked out well for him in the end as Bogers went down and fell to sixth, so Fernandez could get back into the position.

As Bogers got going, he had Vlaanderen on his case. The sudden pressure urged on the Dutchman who then caught up to Renaux and battled with him for fifth.

Coldenhoff then caught up with Fernandez and in the closing stages of the race we saw the two battle. Just a few meters from the end, Fernandez thought he had third in the bag, but Coldenhoff had other ideas, as he got better speed going wider towards the finish and beat Fernandez on the line.

Gajser went on to win the race, with Jonass celebrating second ahead of Coldenhoff, Fernandez and Renaux who was able to fend off the pressure from Bogers.

Gajser had the perfect scorecard, going 1-1 to claim another GP victory in Latvia, while Jonass made for a memorable home GP to stand on the second step of the podium in front of a huge crowd of Latvian fans. He was not the only one to have a big celebration, as Fernandez occupied the third step, securing his very first podium in MXGP!

Tim Gajser: “It was a good weekend. You know, I wasn't enjoying a lot. Today the track was a bit sketchier than yesterday because of the rain during the night and also during the day. Also, a lot of squarish bumps, so you really have to be focused like from the star to the chequered flag. But anyway, yes, I was riding smart and I'm happy where I am at the moment. So, we continue to work hard and I can’t wait for the next one.”

Pauls Jonass: “Yeah, this is, you know, almost like a dream come true. I always dreamed about winning the home GP. Okay, I came close, but Tim was better this weekend, and he is riding really good this year. And I just tried to stay calm, because it was not easy with the fans and all the emotions. But I managed to keep the first position for a while which was pretty cool and I got quite excited for that. We put in a lot of work during the last week with the team and everyone. So, the mechanics and the whole team had some long, long nights to get the bike ready, so I want to say big thanks to them, because they really put the effort in to get to where I am today. Everyone sees me on the podium, but actually they deserve it as much as I do. Overall, super happy and really good emotions.”

Ruben Fernandez: “Well, this is good to get it out of the way and to be honest, I'm super happy. I always thought I could make it happen and I felt I had the speed for it, I just found it difficult to put it all together in one weekend. After many bad weekends in a row, I needed to know where I was going wrong and how to work on it and finally put it all together and stay calm and that’s what made it possible to be on the podium. It’s a little bit of a pity that I couldn’t make it 3-3.”