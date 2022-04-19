Aussie Sandwich
A Lawrence winning a 250SX East/West Showdown? About a year ago, Jett Lawrence won the Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdown, while Colt Nichols (Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing) finished second ahead of Hunter Lawrence.
On Saturday, Hunter took first in the East/West Showdown, and oddly enough, was followed through the finish line by Christian Craig (Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing) and his younger brother Jett. Less than a year apart and the Lawrence bros completed another Star Yamaha podium sandwich!
Last two East/West Showdowns in AMA #Supercross:— Mitch Kendra (@mitch_kendra) April 16, 2022
-2021 Utah finale:
P1: Jett Lawrence
P2: Colt Nichols (Star Yamaha)
P3: Hunter Lawrence
-2022 Atlanta at @amsupdates:
P1: Hunter Lawrence
P2: Christian Craig (Star Yamaha)
P3: Jett Lawrence#SXHistory#SX2022#2022AtlantaSX
Will this trio complete the podium in the final showdown of 2022 at the finale in Utah?
Sibling Stats
With the Lawrence brothers sharing the podium together in Atlanta, I thought it would be fun to compare the two brothers’ stats with one another. There are a few rounds left of supercross, but it is fun to see how they compare to one another!
Jett vs Hunter
|Stat
|Event for Jett
|Event for Hunter
|First SX main event win
|2021 Houston 2
|2021 Arlington 2
|First MX overall win
|2020 Fox Raceway
|2021 Southwick
|East/West Showdown win
|2021 Salt Lake City 2
|2022 Atlanta
|First 1-1 MX overall win
|2021 Ironman
|2021 Southwick
Jett vs Hunter Stat Totals
|Stat Totals
|Jett's Totals
|Hunter's Totals
|SX Main Event Starts
|22
|19
|MX Event Starts
|24
|29
|SX Wins
|7
|4
|MX Wins
|5
|1
|SX Podiums
|13
|11
|MX Podiums
|9
|4
|Titles
|2021 250 MX
|-
|Current Age
|18
|22
Note: Stats as of April 19, 2022, through round 14 of 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross.
Their stats are rather similar, although Jett does have the upper hand on his older brother—especially after little bro won the 2021 Lucas Oil 250 Class Pro Motocross title and is eyeing his first 250SX regional title within the next race or two.
Hunter talked about the road he and Jett have traveled in the post-race press conference.
"I was more or less the guinea pig," said the older brother. "So, it's actually more or less common sense that Jett would have a bit more success than me just because everything’s set in place, the road has been paved. We know what not to do, what works, what doesn’t, to an extent. So, that’s probably why. When I was 17, I was still podiuming in the MXGP MX2 class world championship. So, just a little more out of the spotlight obviously from the American spectators and viewers. I can’t really say I could change what I did, because it would either hinder one of us. If I said I wanted to be the younger one, then I would have more fame at a younger age than he did if he was paving the way. But, it is what it is. My family is good now. Everything we sacrificed, so we could care less about who had more fame at a younger age. We’re doing it together now. Our family is in the best place we’ve ever been."
El Hombre and the 21 Connection
Jason Anderson took his fourth main event win of 2022 and the 11th of his 450SX career as he became only the 21st different rider to earn at least 11 career premier class main event wins. So, of the 66 different riders to win a premier class main event in AMA Supercross history, only 21 have won at least 11 or more races!
With his win today, Jason Anderson becomes the 21st different rider in AMA #Supercross history to earn at least 11 career premier class main event wins.— Mitch Kendra (@mitch_kendra) April 16, 2022
Fitting that it matches his racing #21 on the track. #SXHistory#SX2022#2022AtlantaSX
WIN-LESS WEBB
The Atlanta Supercross marked another race in 2022 where Cooper Webb has yet to earn a main event win as his longest win-less drought since his maiden 450SX win, continues at 14 rounds between wins.
Other Random Stats
Eli’s 11th
Eli Tomac finished second to earn his class-leading 11th podium of the season. Anderson has the second-most in ’22 with seven podiums and Chase Sexton has six.
Tied at 5
Both Anderson and Sexton are tied for the class lead with five heat race wins apiece in 2022. Sexton had four heat race wins through the first seven rounds but his heat win in Atlanta was his first since Minneapolis.
Craig goes 6-for-6
Christian Craig has yet to lose a heat race in 2022, finishing first in all six heat races in the 250SX West Region after winning his heat in Atlanta.
Podium Perfect
Craig, in eight total main events in the 250SX West, and Jett, in seven total main events in the 250SX East Region, are the only two riders to finish on the podium at every round of their respective region so far. They are also both on the verge of clinching the first 250SX title of their respective careers. Podiums will do that.
GoPro Videos
GoPro: Justin Barcia - 2022 Monster Energy Supercross - Atlanta - 450 Main Event Highlights
Vlogs
Nique Thury
Quotes From Around the Paddock
450SX
Cooper Webb | 4th
“It was a crazy race – a good battle for the lead and we were all going for it. I had a couple crashes but it felt really good to be back in the mix. I missed last week and just been struggling all season but man it felt great to just get back in it. I haven’t really gone that speed since probably last year, so I’m pretty happy. I have to give it up to the team, I had a big crash last week and they came down to Florida and we figured some stuff out. We’ll just keep going for podiums, and hopefully get the first win of the season – there are three races left and we’ll see what happens!”
Malcolm Stewart | 5th
“The day was actually pretty good, even though it was a short day. I feel like I rode pretty good in the main. I had a decent start and I kind of just made some things happen and we ended up fifth. I do feel like there was a lot more left in the tank but honestly, I’m happy to re-bound myself after the crash last weekend. I know it’s just a top-five but it’s something to build off of and I’m stoked to just be back racing again and we’ll be ready for next weekend.”
Justin Barcia | 6th
“It was a pretty crazy day with a different schedule and only having one practice. I ended up qualifying P6, which was not a bad place since the track was pretty slippery and kind of wild and one-lined. I wasn’t particularly stoked on my heat-race finish but I got through it and did some bike changes for the main and ripped an awesome hole shot, it felt so good! Unfortunately, I had a few mistakes, went down and just didn’t ride that well, so it was definitely a tough night but I’m a tough SOB and I’m going to go back to Cali, work hard this week and come out swinging at the next round!”
Marvin Musquin | 10th
“It was just a weird day, I was a little off physically and unfortunately, it showed on the riding. I was ready to go for the main – I didn’t get a good jump but my position off the start allowed me to push it wide and I had an okay start but going into the end of the tunnel I caught that bank/edge with my rear wheel, and it kicked me, and I did a 180 [degree turn]. My right-hand glove came off in the crash and my bike was twisted a bit, but it took me a couple turns to get used to it and I came back to 10th. I’m a little bit disappointed, obviously, but that’s all I could get today.”
Justin Bogle | 21st
"I had a close call on press day which made for a good video, but not for a very fun time. Today was just kind of an average day. I got a good start in the heat. I didn't ride as well as I can but ended up with a fourth in the heat. I got a decent start in the main, then had an issue in the first rhythm section and bent my shifter under the foot peg. I had to pull in to get it bent back which put me a lap down. I ended up going down again at the end. It was just a rough weekend and I'm glad to get out of here healthy for next weekend."
250SX
Jo Shimoda | 4th
"This weekend my starts were really good in the heat and the Main Event so that is nice progress on something I’ve been working to improve. At the beginning of the main I felt strong and was comfortable out front with the lead but, I think my speed was a little bit off this weekend, so I ended up being passed by a few riders. I want to be back on the podium, so I wouldn’t say that I’m satisfied with fourth place but, there are positives to take away from this weekend and we will keep trying to be better.”
Nate Thrasher | 5th
“It was a crazy day with the weather, and we only had one qualifying session, but I felt good and was the fastest qualifier. I was fifth in my heat race, but I felt good going into the main and felt that I had the speed for a podium. I chose a far outside gate pick, which worked for me last year, but didn’t pay off today. I fought my way back to fifth, which is still not the result we are looking for, but there were a lot of positives to take away. I’m looking forward to the last two rounds and want to finish with some podiums.”
Said Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 250 team manager Jensen Hendler:
“We were on an abbreviated schedule with just one practice, which makes it tough, but Nate showed up and qualified P1 and Christian P2 in the West. We went into the heat race with good gate picks and did well. Christian had a great ride to take the win, and Nate ended up fifth.
“In the main event, Nate chose a gate pick on the far outside, which worked for him here in the past; it just didn’t work tonight. He fought hard, though, and ended up fifth, which was a solid finish for him in an East/West shootout. He’s been working super hard over the last two weeks. He’s a different guy, and we’re really proud of him. He continues to make strides, and we’ll keep working hard. I believe he’s a podium guy going into these last two rounds.
Michael Mosiman | 6th
“What a track and what a night, so close! It was crazy conditions with so much mud an uncertainty, but I felt good all day and things were clicking for me. I had a lot of speed today and I feel like my riding has matured and my race craft is there, but it’s almost like I wanted it a little too bad today and I have to work on calming down and letting it come to me. I think all the pieces are there, I’m super stoked on my team and the program, I’m just looking forward to seeing the results in due time.”
Austin Forkner | 7th
“I felt like I had a podium in me tonight, but I know that I’ll have another chance next week. I had some good opportunities to move forward, but after going down it took me a while to get running at full speed again. I’m thankful to be back and feeling so good. I’m ready to line up again.”
RJ Hampshire | 8th
“This was my first time racing Atlanta and it was a tough day to try and get comfortable with only one practice. My starts are still pretty solid, but I just wasn’t comfortable in that Main Event. It got pretty hairy as the race went on and I just kind of went big-picture and backed it down, so I can live to fight another weekend. Hopefully we’ll be back on the podium in Boston, if not the top step.”
Pierce Brown | 10th
“Another tough weekend for me. I ended up 10th overall in the Main Event and I’m not too stoked on it, I felt like I had more in me. I feel like we work too hard for that so we’re going to go back to Cali this week, put the work in for next weekend and bounce back after a tough couple of weeks.”
Jalek Swoll | 11th
“It wasn’t the best day for me, but we got some better starts. I just need a little bit better riding and we’ll fix the issues. All good, just looking forward to the next round and we’ll try to end off supercross with some good results.”
Derek Drake | 16th
"I had some flashes of brilliance in Atlanta. I had a nice heat race going, then landed in a mud hole and crashed. Then I had another great start in the LCQ and went on to win that race. The main was not my best start. It was hard to make passes with such stiff competition in the East-West Shootout. I'm looking forward to next weekend back on the east coast and having some more strong starts!"
Carson Mumford | 19th
"I had a very good day going into practice. I qualified seventh. From my heat race I made it straight into the main, but unfortunately struggled terribly in the main. It's a race I want to learn and move forward from, but I had a great time in Atlanta. I love that area."