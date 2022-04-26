Chase Sexton and Jason Anderson have had similar seasons. Early in the year they had the speed to match Eli Tomac and looked like real title threats, but a series of crashes at mid-season left them out of the points hunt. However, they’ve rebounded recently to right the ship, and they’ve been the best two riders at the last two races. Sexton led last week in Atlanta but crashed, handing the lead to Anderson. He recovered for third. This time Anderson got ahead of Sexton early, and Chase gave, well, chase, for a while. He got the gap to under one second, but couldn’t get any closer, and had to settle for second.

Still, like Anderson, these last two races were better than the ones before them. Sexton talked about his moves back to the front in the post-race press conference.

Chase, we keep hearing how important getting another win this season is to you, but I want to know how that compares to really just still improving the bike, cleaning up the little things that you’ve been working on, little mistakes, to prepare for outdoors. What weighs more on you with two to go?

Chase Sexton: My goal after Seattle, after having weeks of me laying on the ground, I just wanted to get back to being on the podium. Now that I’ve done that, obviously I want to continue to be on the podium but now the goal has kind of changed to going for wins. I’ve been close, but Jason obviously has been riding really well and so has Eli. So, it’s not easy. I’m doing my best I possibly can. I feel like my riding and confidence is getting better and better every weekend. I think that’s only going to help me going into outdoors. I think like Jason and those guys said, when you’re having fun it’s just easier to go out there and go fast and feel comfortable. So, that’s my goal. Overall, happy with how I’ve been riding.