Does Jason Anderson’s great form in supercross this year lead you to believe he takes a big step up in motocross as well?

I don’t expect that. Could he win a moto or an overall? Sure. I don’t expect him to win multiple races and be a serious factor for the title, though. His effort for this supercross season was Herculean and also why I picked him to win A1. I had heard stories of how many laps he had been doing in preparation and also the speed with which he was doing it. It’s very difficult to mimic that effort to begin a new series. That’s why it’s so rare to see the SX champ roll into being the MX champ in the same year. Those that have been on the razor’s edge for five months typically need an exhale as summer wears on. I hate to count him out because I think he deserves better, but I am just playing the averages.

Eli Tomac backed it down and went into championship management mode. Will we see a similar ride this weekend now or does the “bigger” points spread needed to lock the title up maybe loosen him up more?

It’s really difficult to predict. This is all a mental game for Tomac. If he can manage his emotions and temperament, he can win. If he settles for disaster prevention, we will likely see only a slightly better ride than Foxborough. It could also depend on his start and how the early laps go. When Anderson got aggressive with Tomac, he instantly de-risked the situation. It was tough to watch but he’s built up such a lead, he doesn’t have to take chances anymore. I have a tough time thinking he will want to settle in front of the Colorado crowd, though. If for some reason he does turn in another mediocre ride, watch for utter domination in Salt Lake to wrap the series as he unloads a ton of pressure.

Some people were up in arms about Austin Forkner accelerating off the track and re-passing Jett Lawrence into the next corner. What did you make of that situation?

I was curious on how the AMA would react to that situation. We have seen several penalties handed out this year due to off-course acceleration. In the end, they did nothing. I think it came down to Forkner not aggressively accelerating around those jumps. I also think Jett’s title overshadowed any potential protests from Honda HRC. Had that been round one, I think they review film for a long time and then possibly hand out a time penalty. They say every point counts, but it doesn’t when titles are already clinched.

I was texting with some industry friends and their opinion was essentially, “It’s fine, Forkner wins, Jett wins the title, everybody is happy.” While I certainly understand that sentiment, there is also a lot of money at stake. For Jett, he left $30,000 on the table minimum by getting second instead of the win. There is also the PR that Honda HRC gets for winning the race, as well as any potential insurance/bonus programs that Jett and crew could have purchased. Personally, I was expecting a review of the move because Forkner made the pass immediately after rejoining the track, but it seemed the AMA was ready to move on with the championship celebration.