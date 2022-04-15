Results Archive
MXGP of
Portugal
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Brian Bogers
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Mikkel Haarup
  3. Jago Geerts
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Trevor Bollinger
  3. Grant Baylor
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ryder Lafferty
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Michael Witkowski
Supercross
St. Louis
450SX Results
  1. Marvin Musquin
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX East Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Mitchell Oldenburg
MXGP of
Trentino
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jorge Prado
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Kay De Wolf
  3. Mikkel Haarup
Australian MX
Mackay
Supercross
Atlanta
Sat Apr 16
Supercross
Foxborough
Sat Apr 23
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Apr 24
Michael Hicks Signs with TiLube/Storm Lake Honda Racing

April 15, 2022 2:25pm | by:
Privateer Michael Hicks has landed a ride with the TiLube/Storm Lake Honda Racing team. The Missouri native pulled off a three-peat with his third consecutive Hoosier Arenacross Championship earlier this year, then turned his attention to Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. He made one main event in 2021 (the Arlington 3 Supercross) and then three main events so far in 2022 aboard a KTM 250 SX-F (Detroit, Indianapolis, and St. Louis Supercross), with a career-best 14th overall (9-15-14 race finishes) in the 250SX Class Triple Crown in his hometown race in St. Louis. This week, Hicks posted he has joined the TiLube/Storm Lake Honda Racing team for the remainder of supercross.

"Super grateful for this opportunity to go racing with @tilubehondaracing for the rest of the East Coast season! These new Hondas feel amazing and I can’t wait to ride the race bike in Atlanta this weekend! @tilubehondaracing @tilube"

The TiLube/Storm Lake Honda Racing team had Grant Harlan and rookie Hunter Yoder both racing the 250SX East Region, but recently split with Harlan, who was set to race a self-funded Yamaha YZ250F until an injury. Hicks will make his debut on the TiLube/Storm Lake Honda Racing CRF250R tomorrow at the Atlanta Supercross 250SX East West Showdown at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

