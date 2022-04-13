Watch: Full Camp Coker Bullet GNCC Motorcycle Highlights & Results
April 13, 2022 3:10pm | by: Mitch Kendra
The fifth round (of 13) of the 2022 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series took place over the weekend at Moree's Sportsman's Preserve. Watch full motorcycle (youth, WXC, Pro) coverage from the Camp Coker Bullet GNCC.
Video: RacerTV
Read the post-race press release
Camp Coker Bullet GNCC Results
Overall
GNCC
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Ben Kelley
|02:51:09.098
|Harwinton, CT
|KTM
|2
|Trevor Bollinger
|02:53:20.468
|Morganton, NC
|Husqvarna
|3
|Grant Baylor
|02:53:51.533
|Belton, SC
|GasGas
|4
|Ryder Lafferty
|02:54:12.359
|Millville, NJ
|GasGas
|5
|Craig Delong
|02:54:22.852
|Morgantown, PA
|Husqvarna
XC2
GNCC
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Ryder Lafferty
|02:54:12.359
|Millville, NJ
|GasGas
|2
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|02:55:48.622
|Kawasaki
|3
|Michael Witkowski
|02:57:37.599
|North Liberty, IN
|Yamaha
|4
|Benjamin Nelko
|02:57:49.456
|Aliquippa, PA
|Honda
|5
|Thorn Devlin
|02:57:55.091
|Tamaqua, PA
|Husqvarna
XC3
GNCC
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Brody Johnson
|03:04:20.440
|Landrum, SC
|Husqvarna
|2
|Zack Hayes
|03:07:12.671
|Sumter, SC
|KTM
|3
|Hunter Neuwirth
|03:09:25.090
|Plantation, FL
|KTM
|4
|Jake Froman
|03:10:02.851
|Lynnville, IN
|Husqvarna
|5
|Max Fernandez
|03:10:23.292
|Ottsville, PA
|GasGas
WXC
GNCC
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Tayla Jones
|01:57:02.156
|Yass
|Husqvarna
|2
|Korie Steede
|01:58:10.820
|Beloit, OH
|KTM
|3
|Rachael Archer
|02:02:50.339
|Yamaha
|4
|Shelby A Turner
|02:04:12.297
|Barons, AB
|KTM
|5
|Prestin Raines
|02:07:39.692
|Travelers Rest, SC
|Yamaha
Championship Standings
Overall
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|150
|2
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|97
|3
|Trevor Bollinger
|Morganton, NC
|89
|4
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|86
|5
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|69
XC2
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|121
|2
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|118
|3
|Ruy Barbosa
|87
|4
|Ryder Lafferty
|Millville, NJ
|84
|5
|Jack Edmondson
|Waynesburg, PA
|68
XC3
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Zack Hayes
|Sumter, SC
|130
|2
|Brody Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|111
|3
|Hunter Neuwirth
|Plantation, FL
|103
|4
|Jake Froman
|Lynnville, IN
|80
|5
|Max Fernandez
|Ottsville, PA
|76
WXC
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Tayla Jones
|Yass
|127
|2
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|122
|3
|Rachael Archer
|117
|4
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|90
|5
|Prestin Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|79
Main image by Ken Hill