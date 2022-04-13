Results Archive
Watch: Full Camp Coker Bullet GNCC Motorcycle Highlights & Results

April 13, 2022 3:10pm | by:

The fifth round (of 13) of the 2022 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series took place over the weekend at Moree's Sportsman's Preserve. Watch full motorcycle (youth, WXC, Pro) coverage from the Camp Coker Bullet GNCC.

Video: RacerTV

Read the post-race press release

Camp Coker Bullet GNCC Results

Overall

GNCC

Camp Coker Bullet - Overall Race

April 9, 2022
Moree's Sportsman's Preserve
Society Hill, SC United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Ben Kelley 02:51:09.098 Harwinton, CT United States KTM
2Trevor Bollinger 02:53:20.468 Morganton, NC United States Husqvarna
3Grant Baylor 02:53:51.533 Belton, SC United States GasGas
4Ryder Lafferty 02:54:12.359 Millville, NJ United States GasGas
5Craig Delong 02:54:22.852 Morgantown, PA United States Husqvarna
Full Results

XC2

GNCC

Camp Coker Bullet - XC2 Pro Race

April 9, 2022
Moree's Sportsman's Preserve
Society Hill, SC United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Ryder Lafferty 02:54:12.359 Millville, NJ United States GasGas
2Lyndon Snodgrass 02:55:48.622 Australia Kawasaki
3Michael Witkowski 02:57:37.599 North Liberty, IN United States Yamaha
4Benjamin Nelko 02:57:49.456 Aliquippa, PA United States Honda
5Thorn Devlin 02:57:55.091 Tamaqua, PA United States Husqvarna
Full Results

XC3

GNCC

Camp Coker Bullet - XC3 Pro-Am Race

April 9, 2022
Moree's Sportsman's Preserve
Society Hill, SC United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Brody Johnson 03:04:20.440 Landrum, SC United States Husqvarna
2Zack Hayes 03:07:12.671 Sumter, SC United States KTM
3Hunter Neuwirth 03:09:25.090 Plantation, FL United States KTM
4Jake Froman 03:10:02.851 Lynnville, IN United States Husqvarna
5Max Fernandez 03:10:23.292 Ottsville, PA United States GasGas
Full Results

WXC

GNCC

Camp Coker Bullet - WXC Race

April 9, 2022
Moree's Sportsman's Preserve
Society Hill, SC United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Tayla Jones 01:57:02.156 Yass Australia Husqvarna
2Korie Steede 01:58:10.820 Beloit, OH United States KTM
3Rachael Archer 02:02:50.339 New Zealand Yamaha
4Shelby A Turner 02:04:12.297 Barons, AB Canada KTM
5Prestin Raines 02:07:39.692 Travelers Rest, SC United States Yamaha
Full Results

Championship Standings

Overall

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States150
2Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States97
3Trevor Bollinger Morganton, NC United States89
4Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States86
5Lyndon Snodgrass Australia69
Full Standings

XC2

GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Lyndon Snodgrass Australia121
2Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States118
3Ruy Barbosa Chile87
4Ryder Lafferty Millville, NJ United States84
5Jack Edmondson Waynesburg, PA United States68
Full Standings

XC3

GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Zack Hayes Sumter, SC United States130
2Brody Johnson Landrum, SC United States111
3Hunter Neuwirth Plantation, FL United States103
4Jake Froman Lynnville, IN United States80
5Max Fernandez Ottsville, PA United States76
Full Standings

WXC

GNCC

WXC Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Tayla Jones Yass Australia127
2Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States122
3Rachael Archer New Zealand117
4Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada90
5Prestin Raines Travelers Rest, SC United States79
Full Standings

Main image by Ken Hill

