In racing terms, Marvin Musquin is getting old. He turned 32 in December, he’s had one of the longest-running relationships between a team and a rider in the sport’s history, and his 2022 deal with Red Bull KTM was announced as only for supercross, with the veteran essentially the third 450 rider on the team next to full-timers Cooper Webb and Aaron Plessinger.

That made it all appear Marvin was heading toward a career wind down, but each time we’ve talked to him about it, he’s left the door open for more racing in the future. As odd as it sounds, he actually has to go out there and earn himself a deal for the future, but he has maintained that if a good ride is offered (and Marvin has indicated that staying with his familiar Red Bull KTM team would be his first choice) he would like to do more racing. Monster Energy AMA Supercross in 2023? Maybe a look at the upcoming new FIM World Supercross Championship? Marvin doesn’t appear to want to stop, and now he’s got quite a resume bullet in his quest to earn another deal: he just won the St. Louis Supercross. That makes him one of just five riders to win a supercross this year. Will someone sign the man?

Marvin talked about it all in the post-race press conference.

Marvin, great night. You mentioned on the podium press day. I was watching yesterday, too. Throwing whips. Kind of just had that mood. What’s that from? Is it comfort with the bike? Just the week off? What kind of led into yesterday, just the way you’re feeling and carried it into tonight?

Marvin Musquin: It’s been like this pretty much all year. Different program. Training with David Vuillemin, staying in California, doing my thing. It’s a lot different than what I’ve done for the past seven years. That’s exactly what I wanted, something a lot different. You never know if it’s going to work out. I trust David Vuillemin and always wanted to have him in my corner. So, it’s been an up and down year, but like you mentioned, just yesterday, press day… I like doing press day. It’s just fun. There’s no lap times, no nothing. Just so much fun. I really wanted to carry that to race day. Triple crowns are pretty tough. You’ve got to be on it. When I was sitting on the line for the third moto, it reminded me of the Monster Cup in ’17 where like, I can’t screw up that start if I want to win. So, that’s exactly what happened. I had a good start and overall a great day.

You talked about the track and you said you liked how technical it was and it was a little bit busier. Just your thoughts overall on the soil and the track? Is this the direction that you like more when it’s a little slower, more technical?

Yeah, of course. I do try to talk to the guys that build the track. I know they don’t want to do too steep of jumps and stuff. Today this weekend just that off-camber, sand section, double, off-camber, double, double, inside… This is tough. You have to be so precise. If you mess up, then you’ve got to roll basically. We need to see more of these sections. The rhythm sections were nice, too. Amazing dirt here in St. Louis. Overall, an amazing track. I really enjoyed it.