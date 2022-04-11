Can you just take us through that crash and how you were able to just jump up so fast in race one? How are you feeling after that?

Let’s go back to practice. I think it was the last qualifier. I was right behind Jordon Smith and he literally did the same exact thing. You don’t even cross-rut. It’s just one line that I think they kind of filled in a little bit and it happened to shoot you right. I was three and on, off. I literally don’t even understand how it happened. It just kind of went right. There’s so many things going through your mind whenever you see tuff blocks and you know you’re going to be landing on them. All this is going in my mind, and then I think about Deano [Dean Wilson]. I think it was Arlington or whatever. He landed directly on a Tuff Block and just kind of rolled out of it. So, I kind of had an option to either go right and land halfway on it or just stick to where I was and just hope for the best. I was like, this isn’t going to be pretty either way, so let’s just land on the softest thing possible. Then I kind of slid on the concrete into the wall. I was like, all right, I’m good. Then there was a banner stuck in there, and I had already gone through the whole banner situation last year where at Millville I completely DNF’d because I got on it too early. So then I had to be kind of calm. My front end was all tweaked up. I thought I threw my whole night away right there. So, I was very lucky to escape that pretty good. Luckily I had a pretty good lead already, so I didn’t lose too much time. That second main, I just kind of was like, this is a last-ditch effort here at the end. I knew we had a pretty big lead for third. You guys can probably tell already that I’m not just going to kind of lay over. So, gave it all I had and that was it. Like I said, just got lucky there in the third one with Jett having his issues. Glad to have it finally kind of fall in my hands on one night.

You talked a little bit tonight about the crashes tonight. You’ve talked in the past about trying to clean up those little mistakes. In that third race, is that in the back of your head? “I cannot crash,” Especially when you’ve got Phil Nicoletti ready to blast you if you make a mistake?

Honestly, I took a glance at the leaderboard and I didn’t see Jett in the top five. So, I was like, okay. Just chill out. At that point, I had Pierce [Brown] all over me. I don't know what he’s thinking right now. I know he was probably going to run it in on me. I almost just kind of checked up and was like, here, dude. Have it. I’m pretty good right now. I’m going to follow behind you. If I need to make the pass here at the end, I can. It was more just like, making sure I was in the position to have a shot still at this overall. I think my mile per hour dropped to probably 20 in the whoops by the end of that last lap! I don’t sit here and think about crashes or think about the negativity or whatever. I’m just a positive guy and I want to be the best I can be. You get the best every time. A lot of the time, I end up on my head or whatever, but like I said, we’re out here, we all want to win. We have a family. We have a team, a lot of guys behind me. So, yeah, there’s pressure, but you want to be the best you can. A lot of the times it hasn’t worked out too well for me, but tonight it did. So, we’re going to take that positive and try to build on it, get another good week on this bike, and hopefully have some more comfort coming into Atlanta next weekend.

Watch the full 250 post-race press conference below: