Gajser & Benistant Win Qualifying Races at the MXGP of Trentino

The following press release is from Infront Moto Racing:

PIETRAMURATA (Italy)—The qualifying races at the MXGP of Trentino have concluded with victories from Team HRC’ Tim Gajser and Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Thibault Benistant in MXGP and MX2.

The new track layout created for some interesting races, as the riders got to grips with the new features of the iconic venue.

Alongside the main action, we also saw the first races of the EMX125 Presented by FMF Racing and EMX Open support classes, with Alexi Fueri of Fantic Factory Team Maddii and Giuseppe Tropepe of Millionair Racing Team taking the victories in the respective categories.

MXGP

As the gate dropped for MXGP qualifying race, it was Team HRC’s Mitch Evans who grabbed the holeshot from Red Bull GasGas Factory Racing’s Jorge Prado, who swiftly moved into the lead ahead of the Aussie, as Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Glenn Coldenhoff, Honda 114 Motorsports Ruben Fernandez and Team HRC’s Tim Gajser followed closely behind.

A few riders got unlucky in the first corner, one of them being Jeremy Seewer of Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing and possibly Calvin Vlaanderen of Gebben Van Venrooy Yamaha Racing as he started down in last.

Back with the leaders though, Fernandez took third from Coldenhoff, as the Dutchman also got passed by Gajser shortly after. Fernandez then crashed and so did Maxime Renaux of Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing, in a separated incident, with both riders losing several positions as a result.

Further down the field, Seewer was making good progress as he got himself up to 12th after passing Alvin Ostlund of JK Yamaha Racing. Around the same time, Gajser took second from Prado as he set his sights on his teammate, Evans, who was still comfortably in the lead.