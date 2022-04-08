Results Archive
GNCC
Tiger Run
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Trevor Bollinger
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Lyndon Snodgrass
  2. Ruy Barbosa
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
Supercross
Seattle
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Christian Craig
  3. Michael Mosiman
Full Results
Australian MX
Wonthaggi
Articles
MXGP of
Portugal
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Brian Bogers
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Mikkel Haarup
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Apr 9
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
St. Louis
Sat Apr 9
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino
Sun Apr 10
Articles
Upcoming
Australian MX
Mackay
Sun Apr 10
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Atlanta
Sat Apr 16
Articles
Full Schedule

Cardo Raises the Bar for Motorcycle Audio & Communication

April 8, 2022 10:50am | by:
Cardo Raises the Bar for Motorcycle Audio & Communication

Cardo has been on the scene for almost 20 years now, and it’s safe to say they’ve revolutionized the way we, as motorcyclists, communicate. There’s a good chance that you or someone you know uses a product from their famed Packtalk line—and the new Packtalk EDGE is a fantastic evolution in design and function.

For the uninitiated, Cardo’s Packtalk products are in-helmet entertainment and two-way communication systems, using a combination of Bluetooth and Mesh technology. For one thing, riders can route all audio from their smartphone or multimedia system through their helmet in crystal-clear quality. But the rubber really hits the road when it comes to the Packtalk’s communication system. Whether you’re out riding with a buddy or a large group, you’ll be able to chat with each other quickly, easily, and clearly. Not only will that increase the camaraderie among your group, but it adds an extra layer of safety—if there are any hazards up ahead, everyone can know instantly.

All of this is standard to Packtalk users. But the Packtalk EDGE, as Cardo’s new flagship product, sets the bar even higher.

Simply put, this is the most advanced communication system on the market. Cardo’s new 2nd generation Dyamic Mesh Communication system links up to 15 separate riders quickly and effortlessly—and keeps them connected at distances up to a full mile. The EDGE features an upgraded Natural Voice engine, which means you’ll never need to press a button—just say “Hey Cardo” and tell it what you need. It’s genuinely foolproof. The EDGE features enhanced JBL Sound, with 40mm high-definition speakers engineered to perfection by JBL’s experts and an improved music processor and with redesigned audio profiles. And the noise-canceling microphone is somehow even more effective than on previous models. Fast charging takes place over a common USB-C connection, and over-the-air software updates make using the EDGE easier than ever.

The Packtalk EDGE is waterproof and has a sleek, modern design with no external antenna. The design is impeccable. And the secure magnetic Air Mount is an engineering wonder. With universal fit and unrivaled performance, the Packtalk EDGE is a must-have for any motorcyclist.

