100% Introduces Spring 2022 Collection: New Designs for Armega, Racecraft2, and Accuri2

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA—100% is proud to introduce a new collection of goggles for the Spring 2022 riding season. Following a dominant 2021 season winning all five titles in SX and MX, we’re continuing this momentum into the 2022 season with a completely new range of goggles.

Armega

The ARMEGA is the pinnacle of MX goggle technology and is now available in four new designs, complete with the option of HiPER lens technology developed to give you the most depth-defining vision with unmatched perception.