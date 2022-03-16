Quotes From The Paddock

450SX

Marvin Musquin | 4th in 450SX

“It was a crazy night of racing. In the main, I got a good start and ended up second with Bogle in front of me. I should have passed him but I wasn’t good in the whoops and I lost a couple spots. On the split-lane, I was taking the inside and the outside was better so people just got by me and I dropped. After that, I started getting into a better rhythm and obviously a lot of guys went down. I was trying to pass Barcia towards the end and I lost the front-end and that could have been a podium for me, but I’m just glad I finished healthy and going home.”

Justin Brayton | 5th in 450SX

“The whole day was pretty good. I was very motivated this morning. To be motivated to get a really good result gets hard the older you get, but today I woke up and was ready. To get a top-five is incredible, and yeah, it was sort of handed to me, but I’ll take it. I’ve thrown a lot of top-fives away in my day, so I’ll take it how I can get it. It was a good, tough track late in the Main Event. I have had this part of the season circled for a long time, and this next stretch will be a huge effort. I’d love to get a podium, it’d break the record for the oldest rider to podium, and I really want to win a Heat Race. I’m excited to get home and enjoy the week with my family as we celebrate my birthday.”

Vince Friese | 6th in 450SX

“Sixth in the 450 Class is something I can’t be bummed about. I didn’t get a good start, one of the few races when I haven’t, and it would have been nice, but it was all crazy. At one point, I was fighting for a top-ten finish, and three laps later, it was for a top-five because people crashed. And I’m bummed for those guys because I love watching them as a fan. But I got a career-best finish, some bonus money, and was riding great. I had to put in hard laps and pass high-level guys, so I’m very happy about the riding. The bike is working so well. I spent last year developing this CRF with the team and am getting the benefits of it now.”