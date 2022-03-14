Results Archive
Ben Kelley Makes It Three in a Row at The General GNCC

March 14, 2022 12:30pm | by:
Ben Kelley Makes It Three in a Row at The General GNCC

The following press release is from GNCC Racing:

WASHINGTON, Georgia—The Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship, concluded round three of the 2022 season in Washington, Georgia on Sunday, March 13, 2022. The Specialized General GNCC saw better conditions during the day on Sunday with sunshine and temperatures in the low fifties.

As the race got underway it was Cobequid Mountain Sports/GasGas Canada’s Tyler Medaglia grabbed the $250 All Balls Racing XC1 Holeshot Award. However, FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Josh Toth would move into the lead by the second corner and take off through the woods. Toth would hold the lead for the first two laps of the race but would soon be challenged by his teammate FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Benjamin Kelley.

Kelley would make the pass for the lead on lap three and continue to place a gap over the rest of the field. As the white flag flew Kelley would hold a 43 second lead and continue to push throughout the course until he was met by the checkered flag at the finish line to earn his third-straight win of the season. Toth would continue to battle behind him and hold onto second overall on the day, his first podium of the year.

“I’m feeling good and everything has been clicking so far, I think I learned a lot from last year,” said Kelley in a post-race statement from KTM. “It was a gnarly race out there today and I wasn’t really sure about my lines but it ended up working out. I started in third and we were just freight-training on the first lap – I was following those guys and Josh had a crash, so I moved into second. Josh snuck by me and got out front and I got back into second and it was cool, it felt like XC2 days. I tried to make a pass on him but he was riding good and we had the same lines, kind of. He caught a loose rock on a downhill, so I got a freebie pass and got around him. I was able to slowly pull a gap on lap five and just maintain it from there.”

“It felt awesome to be back up there riding with Ben,” said Toth in a KTM release. “I got off to a great jump and just rode my own race. I made a mistake on lap one and they got away but I just started following their lines to see where they were going – it was mayhem with all the ruts on lap one. I didn’t know what to expect coming into this weekend, I was exhausted but I rode my own race, gave it everything I had and I’m stoked to be in second.”

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Craig Delong would battle back from a seventh place start on the opening lap to round out the top three overall. DeLong continued to push throughout the three-hour race, moving up through the pack and coming through only 8 seconds off of second place as the checkered flag flew. 

“I felt good,” Delong said in a post-race press release. “I had a slow start so I played catch-up and finally got riding good into the second lap. I hooked up with Trevor and we were going back-and-forth for a good bit before I got around him. I kind of rode by myself three-quarters of the way through the race and I was getting pit boards that I was closing in on Toth so I put my head down on that last lap I had a lot of fun. I wish I had started my charge a little sooner but you live and you learn, so I’m happy. I know I can run with these guys now, and I have the confidence moving forward, it’s starting to click now.”

After a good start and running in second place, Magna1 Motorsports/Husqvarna’s Jordan Ashburn suffered throughout the day to find a good pace as he slipped back to fifth for the majority of the race. As the white flag flew, Ashburn had caught and made the pass for fourth. Ashburn continued on towards the finish line but would be unable to make up any more time on the three up front.

Craig DeLong (Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing) earned third overall on the day.
Craig DeLong (Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing) earned third overall on the day. Ken Hill

Medaglia would fall back to eighth after earning the holeshot, but he would continue to push on. As he made his way back through timing and scoring, Medaglia would find himself sixth for the majority of the race. With just one lap remaining he would make the move into fifth in the XC1 class. 

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Trevor Bollinger was running at the front of the pack for the first half of the race as he made his way around in fourth and then third for a lap. Bollinger would continue to push in fourth place, but on the last lap would have a mishap putting him back to sixth in the XC1 class and eighth overall. 

Coming through seventh in XC1 was Liqui Moly Beta’s Steven Holcombe. As the group came through on lap one, Holcombe was holding onto the fifth place position but would soon fall back to seventh. Holcombe would hold seventh for the remainder of the race as he came through just 1.7 seconds shy of sixth.

Rev Motorsports/GasGas Racing’s Grant Baylor would come through to earn eighth in XC1 with CEC Motorcycles/GasGas Scandinavia’s Rikard Hansson and AmPro Yamaha’s Todd Kellett rounding out the top 10 XC1 Pro finishers.

Mike Witkowski (AmPro Yamaha) took home his third win of the season in the XC2 class.
Mike Witkowski (AmPro Yamaha) took home his third win of the season in the XC2 class. Ken Hill

In the XC2 250 Pro class it was Tely Energy Racing/KTM’s Liam Draper jumping out to grab the $250 STACYC XC2 Holeshot Award. However, Babbitt’s Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki Team Green’s Lyndon Snodgrass would soon make the move into the lead for the first three laps of the afternoon race. 

Behind Snodgrass was Coastal GasGas Factory Racing’s Ryder Lafferty running in second for the first half of the race. Lafferty was just 1.9 seconds off of first during those opening laps, but both Snodgrass and Lafferty would be challenged by AmPro Yamaha’s Mike Witkowski.

As the race wore on Witkowski would find himself making the move from third to first during the fourth lap of the race. Witkowski was not looking back after he got into the lead as he continued to push on coming through just 1.92 seconds ahead of Snodgrass to earn his third-straight win of the season. Snodgrass would finish second in XC2, with Lafferty holding onto third in the class.

Dominick Morse battled back for his first FMF XC3 Pro-Am class win.
Dominick Morse battled back for his first FMF XC3 Pro-Am class win. Ken Hill

In the FMF XC3 125cc Pro-Am class it was Precision Off-Road/FXR Moto/Bullet Proof Designs’ Dominick Morse battling for the class win, after Podium Works/ODI Grips/Scott Motorsports’ Shawn Myers Jr. grabbed the $100 Lojak Cycle Sales’ XC3 Holeshot Award. As he made his way into the lead with three laps to go, Morse would continue to push and place a gap over the rest of the XC3 competitors. Morse would come through with a two minute lead. Coming through to earn second was Carolina XC/Moose Racing/XC Gear’s Zack Hayes and FXR Moto/Action Extreme Sports Dakoda Devore battling back to finish third in the class.

Earning the Top Amateur honors was Team Green Kawasaki’s Grant Davis as he came through 18th overall on the day, earning the 250 A class win. Team Green Kawasaki’s Chase Colville would earn second Top Amateur with his 20th overall finishing position and second place finish in 250 A. Tely Energy Racing/KTM’s Bubz Tasha rounded out the top three Top Amateurs as he came through 24th overall and third in the 250 A class.

Tayla Jones (Rockstar Energy Husqvarna/Surge Off-Road Coaching Team) earned the WXC class win at round three.
Tayla Jones (Rockstar Energy Husqvarna/Surge Off-Road Coaching Team) earned the WXC class win at round three. Ken Hill

In the WXC class during the morning race it was Rockstar Energy Husqvarna/Surge Off-Road Coaching Team’s Tayla Jones fighting back on the last lap to make the pass for the win stick. This is Jones first win since the 2020 season at the High Point GNCC in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania. AmPro Yamaha’s Rachael Archer would hold onto second place after battling with Jones throughout the race. Trail Jesters KTM Racing’s Korie Steede continued to hold third place for the duration of the race.

In the Youth race it was Nicholas “T-Rex” DeFeo earning his third straight youth overall win and YXC1 Super Mini Sr. class win. DeFeo was virtually untouchable as he made his way into the lead on the second lap of the race. KTM’s Peyton Feather would come throughout to earn second overall and in the YXC1 as Van Gosselin came through to round out the top three youth and YXC1 finishers.

Dan Thompson was awarded the AMSOIL Moto Hero at The General GNCC.
Dan Thompson was awarded the AMSOIL Moto Hero at The General GNCC. Ken Hill

The AMSOIL Moto Hero at The General GNCC was awarded to Dan Thompson, 36, of Phoenix City, Alabama. Thompson served in the Army as a Corporal, as he served with the Third Ranger Battalion. He was in the 75th Ranger Regiment based out of Benning, Georgia. He helped fight the war on Terrorism in both Iraq and Afghanistan, and was deployed seven times. Thompson will receive a $250 AMOSIL Shopping Spree, set of Kanati Truck Tires courtesy of GBC, 100% camouflage goggles and a commemorative American Flag from Columbia Sign & Co. along with a $200 Gift Certificate from them.

The GNCC Series will return to racing on March 26-27 with the Dunlop Tiger Run in Union, South Carolina. This event will feature round two of the Specialized Turbo eMTB GNCC National Championship. More information on the event can be found online.

For more information on the GNCC series, visit the official website at www.gnccracing.com or call (304) 284-0084. Join the conversation on the series Facebook page, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and be sure to always hashtag #GNCC.

Ben Kelley (center), Josh Toth (left) and Craig DeLong (right) rounded out The Specialized General GNCC Overall top three.
Ben Kelley (center), Josh Toth (left) and Craig DeLong (right) rounded out The Specialized General GNCC Overall top three. Ken Hill

The General Results and Points Standings

Washington, Georgia

Round 3 of 13 | Sunday, March 13, 2022

Overall

GNCC

The General - Overall Race

March 12, 2022
Aonia Pass MX
Washington, GA United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Ben Kelley 02:42:17.434 Harwinton, CT United States KTM
2Josh Toth 02:43:27.219 Winstead, CT United States KTM
3Craig Delong 02:43:35.640 Morgantown, PA United States Husqvarna
4Michael Witkowski 02:45:24.278 North Liberty, IN United States Yamaha
5Lyndon Snodgrass 02:45:26.198 Australia Kawasaki
Full Results

XC2

GNCC

The General - XC2 Pro Race

March 12, 2022
Aonia Pass MX
Washington, GA United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Michael Witkowski 02:45:24.278 North Liberty, IN United States Yamaha
2Lyndon Snodgrass 02:45:26.198 Australia Kawasaki
3Ryder Lafferty 02:46:59.179 Millville, NJ United States GasGas
4Benjamin Nelko 02:51:47.060 Aliquippa, PA United States Honda
5Ruy Barbosa 02:52:13.718 Chile Honda
Full Results

XC3

GNCC

The General - XC3 Pro-Am Race

March 12, 2022
Aonia Pass MX
Washington, GA United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Dominick Morse 02:58:49.658 Newark Valley, NY United States Husqvarna
2Zack Hayes 03:00:50.599 Sumter, SC United States KTM
3Dakoda Devore 03:02:46.010 Uhrichsville, OH United States KTM
4Jake Froman 03:03:30.695 Lynnville, IN United States Husqvarna
5Max Fernandez 03:06:12.308 Ottsville, PA United States GasGas
Full Results

WXC

GNCC

The General - WXC Race

March 12, 2022
Aonia Pass MX
Washington, GA United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Tayla Jones 02:02:12.556 Yass Australia Husqvarna
2Rachael Archer 02:03:24.816 New Zealand Yamaha
3Korie Steede 02:08:46.118 Beloit, OH United States KTM
4Shelby A Turner 02:10:17.571 Barons, AB Canada KTM
5Prestin Raines 02:13:15.779 Travelers Rest, SC United States Yamaha
Full Results

Points Standings

Overall

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States90
2Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States57
3Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States54
4Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States48
5Trevor Bollinger Morganton, NC United States43
Full Standings

XC2

GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States90
2Lyndon Snodgrass Australia66
3Ruy Barbosa Chile49
4Ryder Lafferty Millville, NJ United States45
5Jack Edmondson Waynesburg, PA United States44
Full Standings

XC3

GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Zack Hayes Sumter, SC United States80
2Hunter Neuwirth Plantation, FL United States61
3Dominick Morse Newark Valley, NY United States52
4Brody Johnson Landrum, SC United States51
5Jake Froman Lynnville, IN United States51
Full Standings

WXC

GNCC

WXC Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Rachael Archer New Zealand85
2Tayla Jones Yass Australia76
3Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States67
4Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada54
5Prestin Raines Travelers Rest, SC United States47
Full Standings

