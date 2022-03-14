Ben Kelley Makes It Three in a Row at The General GNCC

The following press release is from GNCC Racing:

WASHINGTON, Georgia—The Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship, concluded round three of the 2022 season in Washington, Georgia on Sunday, March 13, 2022. The Specialized General GNCC saw better conditions during the day on Sunday with sunshine and temperatures in the low fifties.

As the race got underway it was Cobequid Mountain Sports/GasGas Canada’s Tyler Medaglia grabbed the $250 All Balls Racing XC1 Holeshot Award. However, FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Josh Toth would move into the lead by the second corner and take off through the woods. Toth would hold the lead for the first two laps of the race but would soon be challenged by his teammate FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Benjamin Kelley.

Kelley would make the pass for the lead on lap three and continue to place a gap over the rest of the field. As the white flag flew Kelley would hold a 43 second lead and continue to push throughout the course until he was met by the checkered flag at the finish line to earn his third-straight win of the season. Toth would continue to battle behind him and hold onto second overall on the day, his first podium of the year.

“I’m feeling good and everything has been clicking so far, I think I learned a lot from last year,” said Kelley in a post-race statement from KTM. “It was a gnarly race out there today and I wasn’t really sure about my lines but it ended up working out. I started in third and we were just freight-training on the first lap – I was following those guys and Josh had a crash, so I moved into second. Josh snuck by me and got out front and I got back into second and it was cool, it felt like XC2 days. I tried to make a pass on him but he was riding good and we had the same lines, kind of. He caught a loose rock on a downhill, so I got a freebie pass and got around him. I was able to slowly pull a gap on lap five and just maintain it from there.”

“It felt awesome to be back up there riding with Ben,” said Toth in a KTM release. “I got off to a great jump and just rode my own race. I made a mistake on lap one and they got away but I just started following their lines to see where they were going – it was mayhem with all the ruts on lap one. I didn’t know what to expect coming into this weekend, I was exhausted but I rode my own race, gave it everything I had and I’m stoked to be in second.”

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Craig Delong would battle back from a seventh place start on the opening lap to round out the top three overall. DeLong continued to push throughout the three-hour race, moving up through the pack and coming through only 8 seconds off of second place as the checkered flag flew.

“I felt good,” Delong said in a post-race press release. “I had a slow start so I played catch-up and finally got riding good into the second lap. I hooked up with Trevor and we were going back-and-forth for a good bit before I got around him. I kind of rode by myself three-quarters of the way through the race and I was getting pit boards that I was closing in on Toth so I put my head down on that last lap I had a lot of fun. I wish I had started my charge a little sooner but you live and you learn, so I’m happy. I know I can run with these guys now, and I have the confidence moving forward, it’s starting to click now.”

After a good start and running in second place, Magna1 Motorsports/Husqvarna’s Jordan Ashburn suffered throughout the day to find a good pace as he slipped back to fifth for the majority of the race. As the white flag flew, Ashburn had caught and made the pass for fourth. Ashburn continued on towards the finish line but would be unable to make up any more time on the three up front.