Pro Perspective (Jason Thomas)

Now that the series has officially started, two very similar rounds are up next. Detroit and Indy are only a few hours' drive apart and pose challenges of the same sort. The dirt for both of these rounds will be softer and likely develop ruts during the main events. The whoops will develop a jumping line at some point like Minneapolis did, opening the door for those who don't excel at blitzing monster whoops. These variables often reflect a change in the results, too. Cooper Webb has gone 2-3-2 since we left the West Coast, and you'll never convince me that the change in soil isn't the biggest reason for his uptrend.

The larger question is on the mental side. I don't think it's arguable whether Webb's chances of success go up when the dirt gets more pliable and the whoops aren't hard-packed, edgy monsters. Is that simply because he struggles out west, or is it a combination of his skillset aligning with a particular mental bias that's been reinforced by results? Riders are very influenced by what they "think" is going to happen. If Webb walks onto a track on Saturday morning and finds soft dirt, small whoops, and tight corners (he's a master of turning tightly), he probably smiles and says, “This is going to be a good night.” Conversely, if he walks out onto the Anaheim 3 course and finds a hard-packed track with some of the nastiest whoops of the season, I think he would be more in salvage mode than "I'm going to win" mode. Is his approach hurting the result? Hard to say, but it certainly can't help. These biases are created from past experience, though, so his subconscious is likely just remembering the tough nights on tracks just like that one. It's an interesting subtext in contrast to what some outsiders would assume. Riders aren't simply dumping the clutch at the start of Saturday night's main event and hoping for the best. They never stop thinking about the next race. It is the dominant thought, whether that's a good thing or not. It is all-encompassing, pervasive, and exhausting. In that vein, it becomes so important to monitor those thoughts. They can be one's most powerful asset or harmful liability.

Nothing could be more true for Webb's 2022 campaign thus far. I believe his struggles compounded as the suboptimal results mounted. Not only did he struggle, he began to enter races subconsciously believing he would struggle. The whoops were the toughest we’ve seen in decades. The dirt was hard and slippery, culminating with a 93-degree day at Anaheim 3. Flash forward to today and we’re coming off of three totally different rounds with more of those on the docket. The dirt for the next two will be right up his alley. The whoops will likely come around to his liking by main-event time. My guess is that he knows this and feeds off of it—exactly the opposite dynamic of what was happening in January. Time will tell if we see the results continue to reflect the change in psyche. I'm betting on more podium finishes and a more confident Webb. His belief in himself has returned and that fire we all expect seems to be rekindled.