Ken Roczen | 7th in 450SX

“Daytona is always one of the most fun races to go to. The track is brutal, and overall, the vibe of the place is just always very special. I just love the venue, and I love coming here. I had a really good day throughout the day. I was somewhat up front with the other guys in practice and qualifying, and I was enjoying my riding. Nothing different on the result board, but it was fun.”

Malcolm Stewart | 8th in 450SX

“I got P1 in practice and I won my heat race, so it was a really good start to the night. I had a little mishap in the Main Event – I didn’t have the best start and then I got into it with Anderson and Tomac and I got knocked off the track, and then Anderson and I went down in the next turn and we got back up and we fought. We felt good tonight and it was a good ride for us despite what happened, but that’s part of racing. We’re going to take what we learned and keep moving forward.”

Jason Anderson | 9th in 450SX

“I felt really good today leading into the night show and showed I had the pace to be upfront. The results weren’t there tonight but I know I am way better than what they show and I’m going to keep getting better as the season goes on. I’m never one to give up when things get tough, and I think I showed that tonight. There were some moments where I think being a little more patient on my end would have been the better move, but I did my best in terms of damage control tonight. I have a lot of fight left in me and we’re only 18-points behind, this championship isn’t over yet.”

Dean Wilson | 10th in 450SX

"My night started off pretty good. I was in sixth for a few laps and Malcolm was behind me, but I figured I didn’t want to hold him up so I kind of let him by and I think he grabbed the front brake on the turn in the Tuff Block or something and he fell, then I fell. I almost saved it and then Jason [Anderson] hit me from behind. I was the last guy to get up and I had to make a bunch of passes and lost a bunch of time. It was a bummer, but we’ll keep plugging away and moving forward.”