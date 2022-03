In the latest Racer X Films bike video, Kris Keefer and his son Aden test a 2022 Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki KX250 race machine. Aden Keefer is a newly signed Team Green amateur B rider, so he is familiar with the 2022 Kawasaki KX250. In this video, the Keefers breakdown the differences between this team race bike and Aden’s Team Green KX250 machine.

Aden said the first thing he noticed different on this bike was the bottom end compared to the bottom end on his stock KX250. Another big difference was the suspension. Luke Boyk from Pro Circuit also joins the video to discuss the team’s suspension settings—which are available to the public. Check out the video for more on the team’s race machine compared to the stock model.

Film: Spencer Owens

Edit: Simon Cudby

Monster Energy/Pro Circuit 2022 Kawasaki KX250 GALLERY