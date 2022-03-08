Sounds like your dad, John “Poppy” Ray, was a great role model.

Yeah, he got me on a bike the day before I turned three. I rode on our front lawn in a circle. He had a strap to my bike so that if I got whiskey throttle he could hold me back. [Laughs] At five years old I asked him if we could start racing. He had raced Expert up until 1996 when he had a bad accident on his Harley. I heard stories about him being fast. [Laughs] He told me if I was going to race there were three rules. One, I had to do well in school. I wasn't the best kid in school, but I did graduate. If I did bad, he didn't let me race. Two, we both had to give it our best. I had to give it 120 percent because anyone else could give it a 100 percent. And three, we both had to be having fun.

How was racing for you in those early years?

My dad didn't push me into racing. He wanted me to, but he didn't want to be "that dad." I watched a lot of videos on YouTube and one day I told him, "I want to race." He told me later that was music to his ears. I remember either my first or second race, I was so intimidated by the track I told my dad I didn't want to race. I quit and we left. On the way home my dad told me I was a quitter. When I got home my family and friends asked how I did. I said, "Poppy called me a quitter." It was the only time I quit a race.

When did things start clicking? When did it become serious?

I was a pretty fast amateur racer, I just didn't have the backing. I rode on natural ability until really last year. That's when I started training full-time and treating it as a job instead of a hobby. I didn't take it as seriously as I should have. I raced for JMC Motorsports and won some championships. On 50s and 65s we didn't really go to the big races. In 2013 on 85s I was racing a 10-year-old CR80 and I got top 10. Mitch Payton actually came up to me and gave me a new pipe. He said, "We'll be talking to you," but we weren't able to make it to the rest of the races that year. That year I actually got my first sponsors. Dano Legere and Pat Lopez at Von Zipper and DVS shoes helped me out big time. They got me hooked up with other sponsors as well.