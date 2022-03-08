Did you guys notice a difference once you were able to go through the practice and through the different heats, between that last heat and the main event, did you notice any difference in your mindset when you headed into the main event?

Yeah. The track conditions change a lot throughout the race night, and with all the bikes riding and stuff like that. It’s tough because through the day you’re just worried about doing one lap at a time really fast, and as you transition to racing, it’s putting laps together and some things that were maybe fast in the heat weren’t necessarily fast in the main. That’s racing typically at all the supercrosses, but I think especially here it changes a lot.

What did you think about the split lane? Can you talk about your line choice and when you were going to pick the inside versus the outside?

I think in the heat I kind of saw the inside/outside was what was working pretty good. The split lanes are always tough. You hope they work out and it’s a passing spot, but I don't think it usually does. I was just watching the highlights. It looked like it did tonight for Eli. I think it’s situational, like everything. One rut gets bad, and we might change it up, but I pretty much stuck to mine every lap.

This question is going to keep coming up for a while, I think. Thirty-three points down. Last year you didn’t take the red plate until round ten, so is the championship still something you’re going to think about? It’s going to get down within 25 points soon. What’s your thoughts on the championship?

I guess you really do never know, but I think at this level and Eli being in this position before, we’re going to fight to the very end, no doubt, and anything can happen. But I would definitely like to be a lot closer. It would be nice to be single digits or into the teens. We’ll keep fighting and doing the best we can and go for race wins. I think that’s all we can do at this point. However, it plays out is how it will play out.

Obviously, you were bummed to lose the lead like that, but do you still look at it like progress compared to the last two weeks, which were better? Is this even better than that? Is there a little bit of confidence even though obviously you didn’t get the win you wanted?

For sure. It was overall a great night. It’s never easy to swallow that at the end of the checkered flag, but it is what it is. Like I said, a good night overall. I led all but two laps. Great starts, back in the mix, and closest I’ve ever been to Eli here. I’ll take it and try to use some confidence and use that momentum to keep the ball rolling and keep plugging away and go after that first win.