Morning Report
Somehow, we are entering the ninth round of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship already! It feels like the season just started but here we are at the halfway mark. Here we go!
After two straight races in NFL dome stadiums, the paddock is ready for the most unique round of the year: the Daytona Supercross. For the 15th straight season, Ricky Carmichael has designed the course today, which features sand, an over-under bridge, whoops, an elevated turn, moguls, and more. The Daytona Supercross track is longer than a typical MLB/NFL stadium track, thus, longer lap times—typically over 1:10 laps compared to 45 to 55 seconds usually on an MLB/NFL supercross track—and the course at Daytona International Speedway is more physically demanding than any other round. This track also sees higher speeds than a typical stadium supercross layout due to the open layout.
Temperatures are looking to be in the high 70s today without much precipitation in the forecast and once again riders and teams are able to pit in the NASCAR garages, which will be a nice break from the last two chilly rounds in Minnesota and Texas.
As for the storylines on the racetrack entering the day, all eyes will be on Eli Tomac. The Colorado native has the 450SX points lead and this speedway is one of his best venues, having tied Ricky Carmichael for the most 450SX main event wins all-time with five apiece following last year’s win. Everyone will be watching ET3 as he looks to earn that sixth and record-breaking Daytona Supercross 450SX win. As our Aaron Hansel covered earlier today, if Tomac is able to get the win today it will make history in more than one way. Tomac currently has 40 450SX main event wins and his next win will be his 41st, which would entering him into a tie with Ryan Villopoto for fifth on the all-time premier class wins list. Tomac leads a very fast Jason Anderson in the standings by just six points entering the day.
Last week in Arlington, Anderson won the second and third races in the Triple Crown but a sixth-place finish in the first race ruined his chances at the overall. Tomac and Anderson were battling for the race win in race three, and although Tomac wanted the race win, he did not have to in order to claim the overall on the night. We have seen Tomac and Anderson battling back and forth a few times now this season. Remember in 2020 when Ken Roczen and Eli Tomac (tied for first in the standings entering that day) battled for the race win and points lead? Hopefully we can see a Tomac-Anderson battle similar to that here tonight. Anderson’s best Daytona 450SX main event finish is a third place in 2017, so a win tonight would be his first at the venue. Speaking of first wins at this venue, Justin Brayton claimed the 2018 450SX main event win and entering today he joins Tomac as the only other active rider to win a 450SX main event at Daytona International Speedway. Last night, the SmarTop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda team owner Mike Genova surprised Brayton with a replica bike of the one he raced to the main event victory that night in ’18.
Tomac (177 points) and Anderson (171 points) have started to separate themselves as the top two in the title fight, as Malcolm Stewart sits over a full race behind ET3 in third place with 149 points. Cooper Webb sits fourth with 147 points and is coming off of two straight podium finishes in what has been a dismal start to the season for the defending champion. Justin Barcia and Chase Sexton sit fifth and sixth, respectively, as those four look to battle for third in the standings by the end of tonight.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|177
|2
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|171
|3
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|149
|4
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|147
|5
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|145
In the 250SX Class, we have a tie heading into round three: Cameron McAdoo and Jett Lawrence both sit at 47 points apiece. McAdoo is returning to the venue where he earned his first career 250SX main event at in 2021 and, coming off the overall win in Texas for career win number two, has momentum rolling. The 18-year-old Lawrence was not himself following the final race in Texas where he collided midair with Austin Forkner in a racing incident that left the Kawasaki rider with a broken collarbone. Lawrence said he was "gutted” and his demeanor was more serious than usual, explaining he felt sorry for the incident and saying that is not how he wants to race. However, the Australian will get another shot on the racetrack to put last week behind him and fight for the sole possession of the points lead tonight. How will he respond?
A few other things to note on the 250SX East Region: with Forkner sidelined, Jeremy Martin (a former Daytona 250SX main even winner) and his teammate AMA Supercross rookie Levi Kitchen are both sidelined today. If you saw Christian Craig was at the speedway on social media yesterday, no, he is not racing, he was simply hand-selected by Carmichael to ride the track on media day for a course preview. Losing three factory riders this week was a tough blow to the 250SX East Region. Luckily, RJ Hampshire, who sat out the final race in Texas due to concussion protocol, is in for today. His grit and speed could result in a podium finish here tonight as he looks to battle for the race win. Similar to the multi-rider battle for third in the 450SX standings, Enzo Lopes, Stilez Robertson, Jordon Smith, Pierce Brown, and Hampshire are all within seven points of one another. Watch for the points to shuffle some following today’s racing.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|47
|2
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|47
|3
|
Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|42
|4
|
Austin Forkner
|Richards, MO
|39
|5
|Enzo Lopes
|Rio Grande do Sul
|32
For a full update on who is sidelined with injury today, check out our injury report. And check out our feature with 10 storylines entering today as well for some insight on topics such as the Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha team moving Garrett Marchbanks up to the 450SX Class for today and female Jordan Jarvis looking to qualify in the 250SX Class.
250SX
Interesting how this track has is put together. One side of the track is more technical with tight turns, big jumps and a whoop section. The other side, after the start and finish, is a little more open to improvisation. If anything, the jumps and rollers on that side are actually too small, and riders are having to check up. Jett Lawrence did a good job wheelying and manualing into the rollers, just trying to maintain speed. Then comes a short set of jumps and a table that, again, the riders could probably jump further if the spacing allowed for it. On the other side of the track, you’ve got a split lane and some more tight corners. There’s an over-under bridge and a triple out of a corner over there, and a ridiculously huge wall jump that is clearly designed not to be jumped. If you did jump it, you’d be landing in the face of the finish line.
The first group on the track was the 250SX Group C, which was topped by Jack Rogers with a 1:18.383. Kyle Bitterman (1:19.526) and Grant Harlan (1:19.689) lead the 250SX Group B early. A 1:18.722 from Harlan topped the session.
A 1:15.837 from Pierce Brown started off the fast laps in the 250SX Group A session. Jett Lawrence put in a 1:14.834 as the first sub-1:15 lap. Lawrence was topped by a 1:14.573 heater from Cameron McAdoo. Enzo Lopes snuck in a 1:14.868 to move into the third-place spot. On the fifth lap, Lawrence went sub-1:14 with a 1:13.682. A 1:13.694 from RJ Hampshire moved him to second in the session. Remember, these times do not count towards overall qualifying.
Hampshire took on a huge crash last weekend and it looked like he could be out of action for awhile, but he told us yesterday he was fully 100 percent. He said he struggled on the bike on Tuesday but felt great by the end of the week, including yesterday’s press day.
Up next is the 450SX Group A free practice.
450SX
Cooper Webb led the 450SX Group A free practice with a 1:13.692 early. Malcolm Stewart (1:14.201) and Chase Sexton (1:14.203) were also sub-1:15. Sexton put down a heater to take the top time of the session with a 1:13.413 then immediately followed it up with a 1:12.564. Sexton’s time was on the board for only a few seconds before Webb dropped a 1:11.940.
You don't often see Webb at the top of the charts, so this was impressive, especially that he backed it up. Sexton looked very smooth, as usual. It was really fun to watch Stewart and Barcia out there, as they’re not afraid to hang it out. Jason Anderson was fifth with Eli Tomac sixth.
Garrett Marchbanks topped the 450SX Group B session with a 1:14.747. His teammate Brandon Scharer was second with a 1:18.294. Marchbanks put down a 1:14.132 later, which topped the session. Remember, these times do not count towards overall qualifying. Up next is the first 250SX Group C qualifying session.
First Qualifying Sessions
250SX
When the riders took to the track in the first official qualifying sessions, it was Jack Rogers who again topped the first qualifying session—250SX Group C—with a 1:18.522. In the 250SX Group B session, Grant Harlan put in a 1:16.931 early. Then Brock Papi put down a 1:16.830 and the following lap AJ Catanzaro put in a 1:16.931, which just barely bumped him above Papi to top the first 250SX Group B session.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jack Rogers
|01:18.5220
|Brookeville, MD
|Kawasaki KX250
|2
|Blaine Silveira
|01:19.1750
|Lemoore, CA
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|3
|Kyle Greeson
|01:21.0120
|Knightsen, CA
|KTM 250 SX-F
|4
|Carter Gordon
|01:21.2380
|Mattoon, IL
|Kawasaki KX250
|5
|Thomas Welch
|01:21.3070
|Charlotte Hall, MD
|Yamaha YZ250F
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|AJ Catanzaro
|01:16.8190
|Portland, CT
|Honda CRF250R
|2
|Grant Harlan
|01:16.9310
|Justin, TX
|Honda CRF250R
|3
|Luke Neese
|01:17.4750
|Jamestown, NC
|Honda CRF250R
|4
|Brock Papi
|01:17.8540
|Venetia, PA
|Kawasaki KX250
|5
|Hunter Sayles
|01:18.2630
|Merrill, WI
|Kawasaki KX250
In the first 250SX Group A qualifying session, Husqvarna teammates RJ Hampshire and Stilez Robertson led the group around. Robertson’s 1:14.342 was the first fast lap. Lawrence, who hung back as the rest of the field took off together, put down a 1:14.385 then McAdoo put in a 1:14.350. Lawrence put in another heater (1:13.427) to take over the top time. In the split lane turn before the over-under bridge and finish line, Lawrence and McAdoo both went triple-double but overshot the landing on purpose to and then blasted the outside of the split lane. As of now that line seems to carry more speed on landing, compared to riders on the inside having to slow up upon landing the double. Lawrence dropped a 1:12.252 and then Kyle Peters went 1:13.661 to move into second. A 1:13.191 from Hampshire moved to second on the last lap of the session. The wall before the finish line looks pretty rough as a roller in front of it causes riders to really check up or else they slam hard into the wall.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|01:12.2520
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
|2
|
R.J. Hampshire
|01:13.1910
|Hudson, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250
|3
|Kyle Peters
|01:13.6610
|Greensboro, NC
|Honda CRF250R
|4
|Stilez Robertson
|01:14.1820
|Bakersfield, CA
|Husqvarna FC 250
|5
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|01:14.3040
|Alvord, TX
|Honda CRF250R
450SX
When the 450SX field took off, Cooper Webb hung back to have a clear track ahead of him. He was surprisingly fastest in free practice earlier. Jason Anderson put in a 1:11.085 to take the top spot from Ken Roczen’s 1:11.728. Eli Tomac looks fast and fluid but his 1:13.152 was seventh. Chase Sexton moved ahead of his teammate to sit second with a 1:11.647. Justin Barcia pulled into the pits for a front wheel change and eventually finished the session in fifth with a 1:12.248. Webb’s 1:13.190 was eighth.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jason Anderson
|01:11.0850
|Edgewood, NM
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|2
|Chase Sexton
|01:11.6470
|La Moille, IL
|Honda CRF450R
|3
|Ken Roczen
|01:11.7280
|Mattstedt
|Honda CRF450R
|4
|Dylan Ferrandis
|01:11.9790
|Avignon
|Yamaha YZ450F
|5
|Justin Barcia
|01:12.2480
|Monroe, NY
|GasGas MC 450F
Garrett Marchbanks led the 450SX Group B session early with a 1:15.649, just as he did in free practice. He improved his time to a 1:14.726 to take the top spot of the session. His Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha teammate Brandon Scharer went down hard early and did not put in a lap.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Garrett Marchbanks
|01:14.7260
|Coalville, UT
|Yamaha YZ450F
|2
|Tristan Lane
|01:17.4310
|Deland, FL
|KTM 450 SX-F
|3
|Ronnie Stewart
|01:17.7650
|Easton, PA
|GasGas MC 450F
|4
|Nick Schmidt
|01:18.1190
|Maryville, WA
|Husqvarna FC 450
|5
|Justin Rodbell
|01:18.9030
|Prince Frederick, MD
|Kawasaki KX450