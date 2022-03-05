Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, for the ninth round of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

Somehow, we are entering the ninth round of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship already! It feels like the season just started but here we are at the halfway mark. Here we go!

After two straight races in NFL dome stadiums, the paddock is ready for the most unique round of the year: the Daytona Supercross. For the 15th straight season, Ricky Carmichael has designed the course today, which features sand, an over-under bridge, whoops, an elevated turn, moguls, and more. The Daytona Supercross track is longer than a typical MLB/NFL stadium track, thus, longer lap times—typically over 1:10 laps compared to 45 to 55 seconds usually on an MLB/NFL supercross track—and the course at Daytona International Speedway is more physically demanding than any other round. This track also sees higher speeds than a typical stadium supercross layout due to the open layout.

Temperatures are looking to be in the high 70s today without much precipitation in the forecast and once again riders and teams are able to pit in the NASCAR garages, which will be a nice break from the last two chilly rounds in Minnesota and Texas.