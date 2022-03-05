Results Archive
Race Day Feed: Daytona

Race Day Feed Daytona

March 5, 2022 11:40am
by:

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, for the ninth round of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

Somehow, we are entering the ninth round of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship already! It feels like the season just started but here we are at the halfway mark. Here we go!

After two straight races in NFL dome stadiums, the paddock is ready for the most unique round of the year: the Daytona Supercross. For the 15th straight season, Ricky Carmichael has designed the course today, which features sand, an over-under bridge, whoops, an elevated turn, moguls, and more. The Daytona Supercross track is longer than a typical MLB/NFL stadium track, thus, longer lap times—typically over 1:10 laps compared to 45 to 55 seconds usually on an MLB/NFL supercross track—and the course at Daytona International Speedway is more physically demanding than any other round. This track also sees higher speeds than a typical stadium supercross layout due to the open layout.

Temperatures are looking to be in the high 70s today without much precipitation in the forecast and once again riders and teams are able to pit in the NASCAR garages, which will be a nice break from the last two chilly rounds in Minnesota and Texas.

Align Media

As for the storylines on the racetrack entering the day, all eyes will be on Eli Tomac. The Colorado native has the 450SX points lead and this speedway is one of his best venues, having tied Ricky Carmichael for the most 450SX main event wins all-time with five apiece following last year’s win. Everyone will be watching ET3 as he looks to earn that sixth and record-breaking Daytona Supercross 450SX win. As our Aaron Hansel covered earlier today, if Tomac is able to get the win today it will make history in more than one way. Tomac currently has 40 450SX main event wins and his next win will be his 41st, which would entering him into a tie with Ryan Villopoto for fifth on the all-time premier class wins list. Tomac leads a very fast Jason Anderson in the standings by just six points entering the day.

Last week in Arlington, Anderson won the second and third races in the Triple Crown but a sixth-place finish in the first race ruined his chances at the overall. Tomac and Anderson were battling for the race win in race three, and although Tomac wanted the race win, he did not have to in order to claim the overall on the night. We have seen Tomac and Anderson battling back and forth a few times now this season. Remember in 2020 when Ken Roczen and Eli Tomac (tied for first in the standings entering that day) battled for the race win and points lead? Hopefully we can see a Tomac-Anderson battle similar to that here tonight. Anderson’s best Daytona 450SX main event finish is a third place in 2017, so a win tonight would be his first at the venue. Speaking of first wins at this venue, Justin Brayton claimed the 2018 450SX main event win and entering today he joins Tomac as the only other active rider to win a 450SX main event at Daytona International Speedway. Last night, the SmarTop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda team owner Mike Genova surprised Brayton with a replica bike of the one he raced to the main event victory that night in ’18.

Tomac (177 points) and Anderson (171 points) have started to separate themselves as the top two in the title fight, as Malcolm Stewart sits over a full race behind ET3 in third place with 149 points. Cooper Webb sits fourth with 147 points and is coming off of two straight podium finishes in what has been a dismal start to the season for the defending champion. Justin Barcia and Chase Sexton sit fifth and sixth, respectively, as those four look to battle for third in the standings by the end of tonight.

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States177
2Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States171
3Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States149
4Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States147
5Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States145
Full Standings

In the 250SX Class, we have a tie heading into round three: Cameron McAdoo and Jett Lawrence both sit at 47 points apiece. McAdoo is returning to the venue where he earned his first career 250SX main event at in 2021 and, coming off the overall win in Texas for career win number two, has momentum rolling. The 18-year-old Lawrence was not himself following the final race in Texas where he collided midair with Austin Forkner in a racing incident that left the Kawasaki rider with a broken collarbone. Lawrence said he was "gutted” and his demeanor was more serious than usual, explaining he felt sorry for the incident and saying that is not how he wants to race. However, the Australian will get another shot on the racetrack to put last week behind him and fight for the sole possession of the points lead tonight. How will he respond?

  • Cameron McAdoo's race machine. Align Media
  • Jett Lawrence's race machine. Align Media

A few other things to note on the 250SX East Region: with Forkner sidelined, Jeremy Martin (a former Daytona 250SX main even winner) and his teammate AMA Supercross rookie Levi Kitchen are both sidelined today. If you saw Christian Craig was at the speedway on social media yesterday, no, he is not racing, he was simply hand-selected by Carmichael to ride the track on media day for a course preview. Losing three factory riders this week was a tough blow to the 250SX East Region. Luckily, RJ Hampshire, who sat out the final race in Texas due to concussion protocol, is in for today. His grit and speed could result in a podium finish here tonight as he looks to battle for the race win. Similar to the multi-rider battle for third in the 450SX standings, Enzo Lopes, Stilez Robertson, Jordon Smith, Pierce Brown, and Hampshire are all within seven points of one another. Watch for the points to shuffle some following today’s racing.

Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Cameron McAdoo Sioux City, IA United States47
2Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia47
3Jeremy Martin
Millville, MN United States42
4Austin Forkner
Richards, MO United States39
5Enzo Lopes Rio Grande do Sul Brazil32
Full Standings

For a full update on who is sidelined with injury today, check out our injury report. And check out our feature with 10 storylines entering today as well for some insight on topics such as the Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha team moving Garrett Marchbanks up to the 450SX Class for today and female Jordan Jarvis looking to qualify in the 250SX Class.

And below is the broadcast schedule for today. Riders will be on the track shortly.

Supercross TV Schedule
  • Jerry Robin's "Do It For Dale" kit. Align Media
  • Jordan Jarvis and crew. Align Media
  • Cal Naughton, Jr. and Ricky Bobby (aka Wil Hahn and Justin Barcia). "Shake n bake!" Align Media

Free Practice

250SX

Interesting how this track has is put together. One side of the track is more technical with tight turns, big jumps and a whoop section. The other side, after the start and finish, is a little more open to improvisation. If anything, the jumps and rollers on that side are actually too small, and riders are having to check up. Jett Lawrence did a good job wheelying and manualing into the rollers, just trying to maintain speed. Then comes a short set of jumps and a table that, again, the riders could probably jump further if the spacing allowed for it. On the other side of the track, you’ve got a split lane and some more tight corners. There’s an over-under bridge and a triple out of a corner over there, and a ridiculously huge wall jump that is clearly designed not to be jumped. If you did jump it, you’d be landing in the face of the finish line. 

The first group on the track was the 250SX Group C, which was topped by Jack Rogers with a 1:18.383. Kyle Bitterman (1:19.526) and Grant Harlan (1:19.689) lead the 250SX Group B early. A 1:18.722 from Harlan topped the session.

A 1:15.837 from Pierce Brown started off the fast laps in the 250SX Group A session. Jett Lawrence put in a 1:14.834 as the first sub-1:15 lap. Lawrence was topped by a 1:14.573 heater from Cameron McAdoo. Enzo Lopes snuck in a 1:14.868 to move into the third-place spot. On the fifth lap, Lawrence went sub-1:14 with a 1:13.682. A 1:13.694 from RJ Hampshire moved him to second in the session. Remember, these times do not count towards overall qualifying.

Hampshire took on a huge crash last weekend and it looked like he could be out of action for awhile, but he told us yesterday he was fully 100 percent. He said he struggled on the bike on Tuesday but felt great by the end of the week, including yesterday’s press day.

Up next is the 450SX Group A free practice.

  • Jett Lawrence Align Media
  • RJ Hampshire Align Media
  • Cameron McAdoo Align Media

450SX

Cooper Webb led the 450SX Group A free practice with a 1:13.692 early. Malcolm Stewart (1:14.201) and Chase Sexton (1:14.203) were also sub-1:15. Sexton put down a heater to take the top time of the session with a 1:13.413 then immediately followed it up with a 1:12.564. Sexton’s time was on the board for only a few seconds before Webb dropped a 1:11.940.

You don't often see Webb at the top of the charts, so this was impressive, especially that he backed it up. Sexton looked very smooth, as usual. It was really fun to watch Stewart and Barcia out there, as they’re not afraid to hang it out. Jason Anderson was fifth with Eli Tomac sixth.

Garrett Marchbanks topped the 450SX Group B session with a 1:14.747. His teammate Brandon Scharer was second with a 1:18.294. Marchbanks put down a 1:14.132 later, which topped the session. Remember, these times do not count towards overall qualifying. Up next is the first 250SX Group C qualifying session.

First Qualifying Sessions

250SX

When the riders took to the track in the first official qualifying sessions, it was Jack Rogers who again topped the first qualifying session—250SX Group C—with a 1:18.522. In the 250SX Group B session, Grant Harlan put in a 1:16.931 early. Then Brock Papi put down a 1:16.830 and the following lap AJ Catanzaro put in a 1:16.931, which just barely bumped him above Papi to top the first 250SX Group B session.

Supercross

Daytona - 250SX East Group C Qualifying 1

Live Now
Daytona International Speedway
Daytona, FL United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Jack Rogers 01:18.5220 Brookeville, MD United States Kawasaki KX250
2Blaine Silveira 01:19.1750 Lemoore, CA United States Suzuki RM-Z250
3Kyle Greeson 01:21.0120 Knightsen, CA United States KTM 250 SX-F
4Carter Gordon 01:21.2380 Mattoon, IL United States Kawasaki KX250
5Thomas Welch 01:21.3070 Charlotte Hall, MD United States Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results
Supercross

Daytona - 250SX East Group B Qualifying 1

Live Now
Daytona International Speedway
Daytona, FL United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1AJ Catanzaro 01:16.8190 Portland, CT United States Honda CRF250R
2Grant Harlan 01:16.9310 Justin, TX United States Honda CRF250R
3Luke Neese 01:17.4750 Jamestown, NC United States Honda CRF250R
4Brock Papi 01:17.8540 Venetia, PA United States Kawasaki KX250
5Hunter Sayles 01:18.2630 Merrill, WI United States Kawasaki KX250
Full Results

In the first 250SX Group A qualifying session, Husqvarna teammates RJ Hampshire and Stilez Robertson led the group around. Robertson’s 1:14.342 was the first fast lap. Lawrence, who hung back as the rest of the field took off together, put down a 1:14.385 then McAdoo put in a 1:14.350. Lawrence put in another heater (1:13.427) to take over the top time. In the split lane turn before the over-under bridge and finish line, Lawrence and McAdoo both went triple-double but overshot the landing on purpose to and then blasted the outside of the split lane. As of now that line seems to carry more speed on landing, compared to riders on the inside having to slow up upon landing the double. Lawrence dropped a 1:12.252 and then Kyle Peters went 1:13.661 to move into second. A 1:13.191 from Hampshire moved to second on the last lap of the session. The wall before the finish line looks pretty rough as a roller in front of it causes riders to really check up or else they slam hard into the wall.

  • Jett Lawrence Align Media
  • RJ Hampshire Align Media
  • Kyle Peters Align Media
Supercross

Daytona - 250SX East Group A Qualifying 1

Live Now
Daytona International Speedway
Daytona, FL United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Jett Lawrence 01:12.2520 Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
2R.J. Hampshire
01:13.1910 Hudson, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250
3Kyle Peters 01:13.6610 Greensboro, NC United States Honda CRF250R
4Stilez Robertson 01:14.1820 Bakersfield, CA United States Husqvarna FC 250
5Mitchell Oldenburg 01:14.3040 Alvord, TX United States Honda CRF250R
Full Results

450SX

When the 450SX field took off, Cooper Webb hung back to have a clear track ahead of him. He was surprisingly fastest in free practice earlier. Jason Anderson put in a 1:11.085 to take the top spot from Ken Roczen’s 1:11.728. Eli Tomac looks fast and fluid but his 1:13.152 was seventh. Chase Sexton moved ahead of his teammate to sit second with a 1:11.647. Justin Barcia pulled into the pits for a front wheel change and eventually finished the session in fifth with a 1:12.248. Webb’s 1:13.190 was eighth.

  • Jason Anderson Align Media
  • Chase Sexton Align Media
  • Ken Roczen Align Media
Supercross

Daytona - 450SX Group A Qualifying 1

Live Now
Daytona International Speedway
Daytona, FL United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Jason Anderson 01:11.0850 Edgewood, NM United States Kawasaki KX450SR
2Chase Sexton 01:11.6470 La Moille, IL United States Honda CRF450R
3Ken Roczen 01:11.7280 Mattstedt Germany Honda CRF450R
4Dylan Ferrandis 01:11.9790 Avignon France Yamaha YZ450F
5Justin Barcia 01:12.2480 Monroe, NY United States GasGas MC 450F
Full Results

Garrett Marchbanks led the 450SX Group B session early with a 1:15.649, just as he did in free practice. He improved his time to a 1:14.726 to take the top spot of the session. His Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha teammate Brandon Scharer went down hard early and did not put in a lap.

Supercross

Daytona - 450SX Group B Qualifying 1

Live Now
Daytona International Speedway
Daytona, FL United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Garrett Marchbanks 01:14.7260 Coalville, UT United States Yamaha YZ450F
2Tristan Lane 01:17.4310 Deland, FL United States KTM 450 SX-F
3Ronnie Stewart 01:17.7650 Easton, PA United States GasGas MC 450F
4Nick Schmidt 01:18.1190 Maryville, WA United States Husqvarna FC 450
5Justin Rodbell 01:18.9030 Prince Frederick, MD United States Kawasaki KX450
Full Results

