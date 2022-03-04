Results Archive
GNCC
Big Buck
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Jordan Ashburn
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Ryder Lafferty
Supercross
Minneapolis
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Marvin Musquin
250SX East Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Supercross
Arlington
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX East Results
  1. Cameron McAdoo
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Jett Lawrence
MXGP of
Great Britain
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Jeremy Seewer
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Laengenfelder
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jago Geerts
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 5
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 5
Upcoming
MXGP of
Lombardia
Sun Mar 6
Upcoming
GNCC
The General
Sat Mar 12
Upcoming
Supercross
Detroit
Sat Mar 12
Watch: Leigh Diffey and Ricky Carmichael Preview Daytona Supercross

March 4, 2022 10:05am | by:

TV announcers Leigh Diffey (play-by-play) and Ricky Carmichael (color analyst) preview the talking points in both the 450SX and 250SX East Region classes ahead of round nine, the Daytona Supercross. The duo talks about the action from round eight in Arlington, Texas, and covers Eli Tomac, who could break his tie with Ricky Carmichael for the most all-time 450SX main event wins in Daytona with a win tomorrow; Malcolm Stewart; Jason Anderson; Cooper Webb; and more.

In the 250SX Class, the duo talks about 2021 Daytona 250SX main event winner Cameron McAdoo and the rider he enters tomorrow’s race tied with in points, Jett Lawrence. They also talk about the crash in Arlington, Texas, between Lawrence and Forkner.

Tune into Saturday’s coverage from Daytona International Speedway.

