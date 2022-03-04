TV announcers Leigh Diffey (play-by-play) and Ricky Carmichael (color analyst) preview the talking points in both the 450SX and 250SX East Region classes ahead of round nine, the Daytona Supercross. The duo talks about the action from round eight in Arlington, Texas, and covers Eli Tomac, who could break his tie with Ricky Carmichael for the most all-time 450SX main event wins in Daytona with a win tomorrow; Malcolm Stewart; Jason Anderson; Cooper Webb; and more.

In the 250SX Class, the duo talks about 2021 Daytona 250SX main event winner Cameron McAdoo and the rider he enters tomorrow’s race tied with in points, Jett Lawrence. They also talk about the crash in Arlington, Texas, between Lawrence and Forkner.

Tune into Saturday’s coverage from Daytona International Speedway.