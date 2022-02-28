Poway, California—NEW YEAR, SAME GOAL. Winning is the ultimate reward for the endless pursuit of performance. It’s what drives us to continually refine, innovate, and improve our products. It’s what sets the bar higher each and every season. And when you have the best riders in the world testing and pushing the limits on every product we build, that bar is set at a very high level. The result of all this testing, refining, and winning is a product line that delivers performance that isn’t just race proven, it's championship proven.

This is THOR. This is The Feel of Moto.

Spring 2022 Prime

Our Prime racewear has served at the forefront of Motocross and Supercross around the globe since 2014 and shows no signs of slowing down. After thousands of test hours and feedback from our elite athletes, we have elevated the construction and flexibility of Prime Collection.

Spring 2022 Pulse

Workhorse reliability meets championship level performance. Pulse racewear defies convention with the perfect hybrid of durability, ventilation and flexibility. Utilizing our new In-Motion fabric, laser cut ventilation and anatomical construction, Pulse racewear is purpose-built for your hardest motos.

Spring 2022 Pulse 04 LE

Blast from the Past!

Call it a throwback, call it a tribute, or just call it a classic. This ’04 Limited Edition graphic has not lost an ounce of style. All the vibe of ’04 and all the performance of ’22 in one package. Reimagined on our modern, performance Pulse racewear chassis, featuring stitched-on original mask logos on the jersey and three striking color options, this kit will take you back without setting you back.