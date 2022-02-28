So much the for the slow burn at last weekend's 250SX East opener. Round one seemed to push the "can't win the title in the first race but you can lose it" narrative, but it all broke loose at round two in Arlington, starting almost immediately. Honda HRC's Jett Lawrence led the first race from the start, then crashed in turn two.

Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki's Austin Forkner then won the first race, setting himself in good position for the night. In the second race Lawrence roared back with a win. Then it went wrong (again) in race three when Lawrence crashed at the front of the pack (again) and began logging another huge comeback charge. Along the way he caught Forkner, and it all came undone. Lawrence nearly crashed in the whoops, he saved it, he completed a pass around the outside, but by then was too close to the outside Tuff Blox and hit them while launching the finish line jump. He cross-jumped into Forkner taking them both down. Forkner got the worst of it, landing with a suspected collarbone injury. We have not heard an official word yet.

Lawrence was none too happy about his day, showing plenty of remorse for the move when he spoke with the media in the post-race press conference.

Jett, take us through everything that happened there in that wild third race, starting with the whoops, and then everything that happened after that when you were trying to make the pass.

Jett Lawrence: It sucks, what happened. I got wild. I obviously didn’t learn my lesson from the first time I got wild once, and I thought I could balls my way through it. But got a little sketchy in the whoops again. Most people saw what happened after. I don’t really like talking about it much because I feel gutted about it. Just a stupid mistake on my behalf of hitting a Tuff Block and taking out another rider. Just pissed at myself. I really can’t say much. I’m sorry to the Forkner family, Austin, and his chick. I was looking forward to racing him this year, because I think a lot of people can agree he’s definitely one of the most talented guys on a supercross track, he has shown many times. I just feel sick about it, really. I don’t have much else to say about it.