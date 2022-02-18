Kris Keefer talks to SGB Racing Storm Lake Honda's Daniel McFarland and Cade Clason about their 2022 Honda CRF450R race bike. Dan talks about what Cade likes out of power delivery and why certain components they use in the bike make the feel for Cade just a little bit better. Then Cade himself comes in to explain some of his settings and what feels different on the 2022 Honda compared to some past machinery he's ridden.

Film: Spencer Owens

Edit: Simon Cudby

GALLERY