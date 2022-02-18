Results Archive
Supercross
Glendale
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Malcolm Stewart
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Christian Craig
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
Supercross
Anaheim 3
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Christian Craig
  2. Vince Friese
  3. Michael Mosiman
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Big Buck
Sat Feb 19
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Minneapolis
Sat Feb 19
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Great Britain
Sun Feb 20
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 26
Articles
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: Cade Clason's SGB Racing Storm Lake Honda CRF450R

February 18, 2022 12:50pm | by: , &

Kris Keefer talks to SGB Racing Storm Lake Honda's Daniel McFarland and Cade Clason about their 2022 Honda CRF450R race bike. Dan talks about what Cade likes out of power delivery and why certain components they use in the bike make the feel for Cade just a little bit better. Then Cade himself comes in to explain some of his settings and what feels different on the 2022 Honda compared to some past machinery he's ridden.

Film: Spencer Owens

Edit: Simon Cudby

GALLERY

  • Align Media
  • Align Media
  • Align Media
  • Align Media
  • Align Media
  • Align Media
  • Align Media
  • Align Media
  • AL6_4602 Align Media
  • Align Media
  • Align Media
TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy. Must be 18 years of age or older to win.
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
April 2022 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The April 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now