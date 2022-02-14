Results Archive
Supercross
Glendale
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Malcolm Stewart
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Christian Craig
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
Supercross
Anaheim 3
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Christian Craig
  2. Vince Friese
  3. Michael Mosiman
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Big Buck
Sat Feb 19
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Minneapolis
Sat Feb 19
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Great Britain
Sun Feb 20
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 26
Articles
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: Justin Brayton's MCR CRF450R

February 14, 2022 12:00pm | by: , &

Kris Keefer grabs SmarTop/BullFrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda mechanic Shawn Ulikowski and details the goods on Justin Brayton's 2022 race machine. The 37-year-old veteran of the sport has seen a lot of changes to motorcycles throughout his career and Keefer discusses with Ulikowski about how Brayton chooses to setup his bike along with the many components the team uses to find more comfort for the #10.

Film: Spencer Owens

Edit: Simon Cudby

GALLERY

