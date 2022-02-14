Is the panic button now firmly pressed for Ken Roczen and Cooper Webb?

I think it has been pressed by many. I have held firm on waiting for the shift east before I press it for Webb. I am giving it one more week on the defending champ. For Roczen, I am there, though. He doesn’t look right to me. I don’t see the confident Kenny I am so accustomed to. I see a rider searching to find a missing ingredient. This is arguably the least confident Ken Roczen I have ever seen.

Eli Tomac’s starts are seemingly the best he’s had in his career the last few weeks. What do you believe is the key catalyst that is working for him on Yamaha that didn’t work at Kawasaki?

Glendale notwithstanding (different dynamic there), they’ve been a bit better this year. I think his confidence is at an all time high which always helps on starts. I think the Yamaha might have a bit more torque than his prior engine (educated guess) which could be helping get him off the line a bit quicker. The converse side of this is that Jason Anderson is starting up front every time also, as did AC9 before his injury. They are on Eli’s prior steed, proving that it isn’t just a fundamental leap forward in technology that’s to blame.

It’s no secret KTM is struggling with bike setup for Webb and seemingly so for Aaron Plessinger as well, so what did you see out of Marvin Musquin that made the difference this week?

It’s impossible to know what’s going on internally with their bike struggles. Mookie [Malcolm Stewart] looks great on a similar chassis, as well. Deano [Dean Wilson] has been improving, too. With the motorcycle being all new, there are likely many more questions than answers each weekend when issues pop up. There often isn’t enough data to turn to when riders want to make changes. That evolves over time but in the early days of a new chassis, it can be one big guessing game.