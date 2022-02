Jason Weigandt is at Moto40MX in North Carolina for the Vurb Shred Tour riding weekend, but the focus is in other places, such as in Tampa and hanging with Jett Lawrence, or on Anaheim 3 and Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Let's take it all in with the Weege Show, presented by the all-new Honda CRF250R. Lighter, faster, stronger. Plus, Jett rides one!