One of the bigger storylines through the first month of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship has circled around starts for Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing teammates Eli Tomac and Dylan Ferrandis. Both riders have consistently been right at the top of qualifying at each round and their only kryptonite appears to be getting good starts.

That issue has slowly been coming around for both riders, but particularly so for Tomac. The current points leader has won the last two rounds at Anaheim and Glendale and was put in a great position to do so courtesy of his starts improving. Going back to Anaheim 1, Tomac came through the first corner in 13th before crossing the line at the end of lap one in 11th. Since then, it’s been steady improvement of eighth, third, and fifth at the following rounds when the green flag waved at the end of lap one.

Last weekend at the Glendale Triple Crown, Tomac pulled two rare holeshots out of the three main events and used that early advantage in the first two main events to sneak away and win convincingly. Speaking with teammate Ferrandis prior to round two in Oakland, the trouble seemed to lie in keeping the front tire down off the jump without losing all drive over the gate. When we caught up to Tomac prior to round four in Anaheim, he admitted that he’s just been looking for a more consistent feel.