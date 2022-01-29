Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, for the fourth round of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.
MORNING REPORT
Three weeks ago, we were sat in the same spot getting ready for the opening round of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship here in Anaheim. A lot has happened since then. Colt Nichols, Adam Cianciarulo, and Joey Savatgy have all gone out of their respective classes with season ending injuries. Three different riders have won races in the 450SX class and none of them have the points lead. Chaos has ensued seemingly every night at the races so far and at some point, it will slow down, but it doesn’t seem like round four tonight in Anaheim is the place it will.
The track here today is big. It’s long, there are five different rhythm lanes, a raised corner, a sand section, a wall jump into a rhythm section. It’s going to be a busy track for riders to deal with and it’s still early enough in the season that not everyone has their settings where they want them. Fortunately, it looks like we will be in for our fourth straight race with perfect weather as the temperatures are expected to remain in the mid-70s throughout the day and we’ll even have some overcast cover throughout the day which should help keep moisture in the track.
Yesterday at press day, things got wild before we even got 10 minutes into guys practicing! Christian Craig, the 250SX points leader, crashed heavily when he messed up the rhythm section down the third base line. Hanging off the back of the bike by the end of the section, Craig launching his Yamaha into the nets at the top of the berm taking down two poles of it as well. Craig luckily escaped without injury, but the crash was certainly frightening as you will see below courtesy of MX Vice.
The 450SX class enters the third round this evening the closest it’s ever been at this point. There are only seven points separating the top eight in points with only 14 points back to 10th place Dylan Ferrandis. Eli Tomac leads the points with 6-4-2 scores, but Jason Anderson was voted first place in the power rankings this week and very likely could have been in the points lead if he hadn’t been put on the ground at Anaheim 1 and had a radiator issue last week in San Diego.
Cooper Webb sits just one point back of Tomac in a tie with last week’s winner Chase Sexton as seemingly nobody has really established any semblance of momentum yet in this championship.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|59
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|58
|3
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|58
|4
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|56
|5
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|54
The 250SX class is still being led by Christian Craig but his gap to Hunter Lawrence is down to just six points after his wild ride to third last week. Michael Mosiman won his first career main event last week and has now moved up to third in the standings just 11 points back of Craig. Moving forward, these three guys seem to be the main ones who will contend for this 250SX West championship.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Christian Craig
|Temecula, CA
|73
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|67
|3
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|62
|4
|Vince Friese
|Cape Girardeau, MO
|54
|5
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka
|50
Be sure to follow along all day with us here at Racer X and keep up with qualifying via the Race Day Live broadcast on Peacock. A full broadcast schedule can be viewed below. Time to go racing again!
FREE PRACTICE
As the free practice sessions began on the day, they were kicked off by the 250SX Futures program that ran their final free practice following two sessions on Friday. Ryder DiFrancesco topped the times again like in Oakland, but he has a few more challengers today in the likes of Gavin Towers, Brad West, Luke Kalaitzian, and more. Futures will be a bit more lively throughout the day.
As for the 250SX class, they hit the track right after and there are actually C practices again this week. The C group ended up seeing rather damp track as the track crew worked hard to keep water down early on in the day.
By the time the A group hit the track, it had worn in nicely but was still a little wet in some places. Christian Craig set the early pace at a 1:07.705 as he and Jo Shimoda traded the top spot a few times early in the session. Derek Kelley had a fall in the whoops, but he would continue on.
Vince Friese had a fall in a bowl corner as he adapted to the slick conditions and appeared to be a little sore from the crash. Dilan Schwartz tried to avoid Friese’s upside-down bike in the corner and tucked his front wheel as well causing them to both end up in a little pileup. Both would be fine.
Michael Mosiman then went to the top of the board with a 1:07.009 and Shimoda followed him through into second just two tenths back. Mosiman’s time would hold over Shimoda and Craig who would end up in third with a 1:07.391.
In the 450SX class, Shane McElrath jumped out in front of everyone early on trying to get some clear track. Jason Anderson followed him with Chase Sexton has they began putting in hot laps.
Eli Tomac set the early pace with a 1:07.198 as Malcolm Stewart and Cooper Webb would settle in behind him in second and third. Alex Martin crashed on the tricky wall jump into the rhythm section and ended up off the side of the track, but he would remount and continue.
Max Anstie crashed after getting sideways at the exit of the whoops and he slid to a stop in the next corner. After rubbing his arm for a moment, he would remount and head to the mechanics area to ride back to the pits.
The times kept dropping as Eli Tomac would dip his toes into the 1:05’s with a 1:05.754. Ken Roczen leapt into second place as he put down a 1:06.296 but his teammate Chase Sexton went a tenth faster moments later to move into second place.
Right at the end, Dylan Ferrandis became the first person into the 1:04’s as he laid down a 1:04.694. Eli Tomac also got into the 1:04’s but just missed topping his teammate as he put in a 1:04.821. So, Ferrandis topped free practice with Tomac second and Jason Anderson sliding into third right at the end.