Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, for the fourth round of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight's program, you'll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info.

MORNING REPORT

Three weeks ago, we were sat in the same spot getting ready for the opening round of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship here in Anaheim. A lot has happened since then. Colt Nichols, Adam Cianciarulo, and Joey Savatgy have all gone out of their respective classes with season ending injuries. Three different riders have won races in the 450SX class and none of them have the points lead. Chaos has ensued seemingly every night at the races so far and at some point, it will slow down, but it doesn’t seem like round four tonight in Anaheim is the place it will.

The track here today is big. It’s long, there are five different rhythm lanes, a raised corner, a sand section, a wall jump into a rhythm section. It’s going to be a busy track for riders to deal with and it’s still early enough in the season that not everyone has their settings where they want them. Fortunately, it looks like we will be in for our fourth straight race with perfect weather as the temperatures are expected to remain in the mid-70s throughout the day and we’ll even have some overcast cover throughout the day which should help keep moisture in the track.

Yesterday at press day, things got wild before we even got 10 minutes into guys practicing! Christian Craig, the 250SX points leader, crashed heavily when he messed up the rhythm section down the third base line. Hanging off the back of the bike by the end of the section, Craig launching his Yamaha into the nets at the top of the berm taking down two poles of it as well. Craig luckily escaped without injury, but the crash was certainly frightening as you will see below courtesy of MX Vice.