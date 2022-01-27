Results Archive
Supercross
Oakland
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Justin Barcia
250SX West Results
  1. Christian Craig
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Seth Hammaker
Supercross
San Diego
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
250SX West Results
  1. Michael Mosiman
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Christian Craig
Upcoming
Supercross
Anaheim 2
Sat Jan 29
Upcoming
Supercross
Glendale
Sat Feb 5
On Track School Announces Winners of Annual Scholarship Race Scholarship

January 27, 2022 10:25am | by:
The winners of the Annual Scholarship Race Scholarship have officially been announced and we are excited to share this outstanding news with our moto community. All eligible racers who completed in a qualifying Scholarship Race had the opportunity to apply for $15,000 in scholarship funds. Donations to the Scholarship Race fund create the opportunity for young athletes to pursue their education and their sport simultaneously with no limitations.

Donations made in support of Scholarship Race will receive a 100 percent tax deduction through the Scholarship Endowment Fund, a non-profit 501(c)(3). The Scholarship Race Advisory Panel includes the highest level of support from the AMA, MX Sports, On Track School and GPF.

For more information please visit https://scholarshiprace.com/ or call 951-223-6787 or askme@ontrackschool.com.

