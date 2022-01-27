On Track School Announces Winners of Annual Scholarship Race Scholarship

The winners of the Annual Scholarship Race Scholarship have officially been announced and we are excited to share this outstanding news with our moto community. All eligible racers who completed in a qualifying Scholarship Race had the opportunity to apply for $15,000 in scholarship funds. Donations to the Scholarship Race fund create the opportunity for young athletes to pursue their education and their sport simultaneously with no limitations.

Donations made in support of Scholarship Race will receive a 100 percent tax deduction through the Scholarship Endowment Fund, a non-profit 501(c)(3). The Scholarship Race Advisory Panel includes the highest level of support from the AMA, MX Sports, On Track School and GPF.

For more information please visit https://scholarshiprace.com/ or call 951-223-6787 or askme@ontrackschool.com.