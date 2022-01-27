OTOR 219: San Diego SX, Dakar Recap, Stark Electric Bike & More
The first 2022 issue of the monthly motorcycle sport magazine
In OTOR #219
San Diego Supercross
Images and reaction as 2022 Supercross stubbornly ignores any formation of a formbook. Feature interview with Justin Barcia as well.
Breathing the Dakar
Take a trip into the world’s toughest race with an intimate Blog story charting some of the sights and incidents of the 2022 edition in Saudi Arabia.
MXGP Finding the Way
How the world championship could be making better use of GPS tech for improved safety and how any widened possibilities for electronics could lead to change.
The Star in the Stripes
Talking with Cameron Beaubier on becoming potentially the USA’s next figure in MotoGP. A look at John Hopkins’ new book and discovering the Stark electric dirtbike.