Results Archive
Supercross
Oakland
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Christian Craig
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Seth Hammaker
Full Results
Supercross
San Diego
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Michael Mosiman
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Christian Craig
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Anaheim 2
Sat Jan 29
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Glendale
Sat Feb 5
Articles
Full Schedule

OTOR 219: San Diego SX, Dakar Recap, Stark Electric Bike & More

January 27, 2022 10:30am | by:
OTOR 219: San Diego SX, Dakar Recap, Stark Electric Bike & More

The first 2022 issue of the monthly motorcycle sport magazine with some of the best interviews, features and Blogs from the heart of MotoGP, MXGP and AMA Motocross/Supercross as well as tests and reviews of bikes and products from the motorcycling industry.

For more information on On-Track Off-Road, visit ontrackoffroad.com.

In OTOR #219

OTOR #219
OTOR #219 On-Track Off-Road

San Diego Supercross

Images and reaction as 2022 Supercross stubbornly ignores any formation of a formbook. Feature interview with Justin Barcia as well.

Breathing the Dakar

Take a trip into the world’s toughest race with an intimate Blog story charting some of the sights and incidents of the 2022 edition in Saudi Arabia.

  • Dakar_1 On-Track Off-Road
  • DPS_SX On-Track Off-Road
  • MXGP_GPS On-Track Off-Road
  • Stark On-Track Off-Road

MXGP Finding the Way

How the world championship could be making better use of GPS tech for improved safety and how any widened possibilities for electronics could lead to change.

The Star in the Stripes

Talking with Cameron Beaubier on becoming potentially the USA’s next figure in MotoGP. A look at John Hopkins’ new book and discovering the Stark electric dirtbike.

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy. Must be 18 years of age or older to win.
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
March 2022 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The March 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now