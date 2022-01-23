Craig’s performance not only earned him a podium, but it also helped him maintain the championship lead as he sits six points clear of Hunter Lawrence. Hunter Lawrence was part of the melee going into the first turn as he was squeezed into Craig by Mosiman who was swooping in from the outside. Similar to Mosiman though, Lawrence got away unscathed and was into second early on as he and Mosiman put a massive gap on everyone else.

The battle out front for the main event victory was a lot of cat and mouse racing. Lawrence would push up to Mosiman and then Mosiman would inch back away from Lawrence. It all came to a head with a few minutes left on the clock when Mosiman came up to lap Cole Thompson and Thompson, who hadn’t moved for any blue flags for half a lap, then squeezed Mosiman to the inside line on the dragons back. Mosiman then had to block pass Thompson to put him a lap down and somehow get a drive for the whoops from the inside. Lawrence had squared up the turn behind them and was coming down the outside of the whoops weaving through lapped traffic as well when he got out of shape and went flipping into Mosiman at the end of them. Lawrence was quick to his feet though and the battle continued.

Mosiman appeared to settle his pace back down while Lawrence laid it all out there to close a three second deficit after the crash back to nothing and go after the race win as the white flag waved. He got close, but it just wasn’t to be for the Aussie in San Diego. Instead, the long awaited first career main event victory for Michael Mosiman came on Saturday night. An elated Mosiman was at a loss for words on the podium but further explained later why he didn’t feel too pressure in those tense final moments.

“I’ve been riding a lot with Justin Barcia,” said Mosiman. “It felt like a day at the test track, with him right on me. I put in a few burner laps, and then I didn’t see [Hunter Lawrence] or hear him. I didn’t know he was right there. Then I saw his board and I was like, “Okay, it’s about to get going.” One of the things I’ve been working on here is to just stay present. The lappers were pretty tough. I think I did the dragon’s back to the extreme inside, then just got barely up into fourth [gear] to get into the whoops. Then Jalek [Swoll] was not letting me by easy. Then he was right back on me.”