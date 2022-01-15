The Battle Zone

Anderson wasn’t the only rider on the receiving end of some aggressive block passing. The 450SX Class was chaos! Just ask Stewart, who as mentioned, dished it out and took it when Marvin Musquin charged hard into a corner and took both of them out. Stewart was extremely unhappy and made sure to let Musquin know about it after the race. Will that irritation linger for round two, or will Stewart keep it clean in Oakland? –Hansel

The Cold Shoulder

By now everyone knows Adam Cianciarulo is dealing with a grade three AC separation, which led to a pretty substantial fade late in the main event last weekend in Anaheim. But, all things considered, it wasn’t a bad night for Cianciarulo, who finished eleventh after running as high as second. Yes, that’s a pretty significant droppage of anchor, but even with a bum shoulder he still ran really well early on, and avoided crashing, something that’s been the bane of his existence in years past. Our own Jason Thomas wrote he believes AC’s separation anxiety will subside in the upcoming rounds. Will it be noticeably better in Oakland? –Hansel

The Unsurprising Surprise

It comes as no surprise that Ken Roczen won the season opener. After all, it’s the fourth time he’s done it, and he’s not exactly a stranger to winning races. That said, the win seemed to come as a surprise to Roczen himself, whose December was plagued with sickness. So much so that his riding time was reduced drastically before last week. And if you were watching the broadcast you probably heard Roczen say to his mechanic afterward, “Can you believe that?” Clearly, Roczen isn’t hurting for speed. If he keeps getting out of the gate this well it’s going to be tough for the competition to track him down. –Hansel